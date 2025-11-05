Khushi Kapoor Turns 25: Her Journey From The Archies To Fashion Icon | Movies News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 06:23 IST

Happy Birthday Khushi Kapoor: From her debut in The Archies to iconic fashion, personal growth, and career milestones, here’s a look at her journey.

Khushi Kapoor turns 25 today, on November 5, 2025. (Image: khushikapoor/Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor turns 25 today, marking a special milestone in her life and career. The daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi has steadily carved her own path in the industry. As she celebrates her silver jubilee, let’s take a look back at her journey so far and uncover some lesser-known facts about the young star.

Khushi Kapoor’s Inspiring Journey

Although born into a filmy family, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister’s journey in the industry was marked by personal struggles and her determination. Due to her privileged background, Khushi has often been compared to her mother and sister, which made her feel insecure. However, she overcame her low self-esteem and earned a scholarship to pursue acting studies at the New York Film Academy.

She was only 17 years old when she lost her mother in 2018. Since then, she has been struggling to navigate her personal and professional lives while also supporting her loved ones.

She made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, where she portrayed the role of Betty Cooper. She also faced criticism after her performance drew mixed reviews.

However, she maintained a mature perspective and continued her filming journey.

Khushi Kapoor’s Movies

Speak Up: Ahead of her debut in The Archies, the actress starred in a 2020 short film titled Speak Up, where she played the role of Naina. Loveyapa: The actress then appeared in the romantic comedy as Baani Sharma. There she appeared opposite Junaid Khan. Nadaaniyan: Her next project was the romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. He appeared as Pia Jaisingh in the movie released early this year. Mom 2: The actress is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie, scheduled for release in 2026. She will appear as Keerti in the sequel to the movie Mom, which starred her mother, Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor’s Fashion Moments

During Diwali this year, the diva wore a three-piece set in soft champagne tones, including a hand-embellished peplum-style top, shimmery wide-legged sharara pants, and a sheer shrug.

Khushi has some of the most stunning sarees in her closet. For her sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement, she wore a sage-green-hued saree and simply turned heads.

At the Hyundai India Couture Week, she paired her showstopper couture piece with heritage and luxurious jewellery pieces that made a sparkling statement. Her overall appearance on the runway was purely sophisticated.

She also has some pure fashion goals when it comes to vacation styling. For one of beachy trips, the actress oozed elegance in a chic bikini.

For yet another event, she kept it cool and stylish in a matching skirt, crop top, and crop blazer look. Further, bohemian elements made it the perfect choice for a star-studded event.

Khushi Kapoor’s Lesser-Known Facts

On one of the old episodes of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor revealed her younger sister’s nickname, “Khushu. Khushi Kapoor once admitted to going under the knife. The Nadaaniyan actress told The Times of India, “Yes, I have changed my looks. But everyone thinks I have done some 10-20 things on myself. It is obviously not the case. I don’t think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal.” “For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us on the internet,” she continued. The actress initially wanted to pursue a career in modelling. Later, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her mother and sister. Reportedly, she has a staggering net worth of Rs 6.5 crore.

Nibandh Vinod Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv…Read More Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv… Read More

First Published: November 05, 2025, 06:23 IST

News movies Khushi Kapoor Turns 25: Her Journey From The Archies To Fashion Icon