Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Welcome A Baby Girl | Bollywood News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become proud parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the news months after announcing their pregnancy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February 2023. (Photo: Instagram)

Bollywood’s beloved couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have welcomed their first child—a baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023 in Rajasthan, are now proud parents, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

The happy news comes just months after the Shershaah stars announced their pregnancy in February 2025 through an adorable social media post. The photo featured Kiara and Sidharth holding a pair of tiny baby socks, symbolising their new journey. Kiara captioned the image, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Sidharth and Kiara first won hearts with their chemistry in Shershaah, where Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple Cheema. Their reel-life love story blossomed into a real one, culminating in their fairy-tale wedding in 2023.

Since then, the duo has remained one of the most adored couples in the industry, and news of their daughter’s arrival has led to an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike on social media.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is all set to return to the big screen with War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The high-octane action drama is set to hit cinemas on August 14, 2025.

Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, is gearing up for his upcoming film Param Sundari, a romantic comedy drama opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film, produced by Maddock Films, is expected to release on August 29, though an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

As the couple enters this beautiful new chapter of parenthood, fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the newest addition to the Malhotra-Advani family.

