সোমবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kiara Advani Birthday: 5 Times The Actress Posed with Hubby Sidharth Malhotra

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩১, ২০২৩ ৯:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kiara advani and sidharth malhotra


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 08:10 IST

On Kiara Adnavi's 31st birthday, here's a look at some of the most adorable pictures of the Shershaah actress with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. (Images: Instagram)

On Kiara Adnavi’s 31st birthday, here’s a look at some of the most adorable pictures of the Shershaah actress with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. (Images: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: After dating each other for some time, Kiara Advani finally tied the knot with her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in February this year in a lavish ceremony.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Kiara Advani is enjoying one of the best phases of both her personal and professional life. Aside from delivering back-to-back hits, she also recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in February this year in a lavish ceremony. One of the most popular Bollywood actresses of today’s time, Kiara Advani turns 31-year-old today on 31st July, 2023. Commemorating the special day, let us take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of the Shershaah actress with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Let us take a look.

Twinning and Winning

Here is a picture of the gorgeous couple twinning in ethnic beige attires as they grace the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Don’t they look simply stunning?

kiara advani and sidharth malhotra love story 4
(Image: Instagram)

The Regal couple

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra redefine royalty as they face the camera in breathtaking desi attire. The actress in the golden lehenga and Sid in the black kurta are perfect examples of chic.

kiara advani and sidharth malhotra love story 3
(Image: Instagram)

First Holi with Mrs

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie after celebrating their first Holi together as a newlywed couple. Check out the stunner’s groovy shades.

kiara advani and sidharth malhotra love story 2
(Image: Instagram)

The wedding shenanigans

This is one of the most popular photos from Sid-Kiara’s wedding. The Shershaah co-stars can be seen gushing at each other as they fold hands. While Kiara Advani wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture for her bridal look, Sidharth Malhotra opted for an ivory sherwani with threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work.

kiara advani and sidharth malhotra love story 1
(Image: Instagram)

Wedding festivities

Kiara and Sidharth cannot stop blushing as they pose together during their haldi ceremony. While the diva went for an embellished lehenga for the event, the Mission Majnu star looked as handsome as ever in a yellow kurta-pajama set, along with a multi-colored dupatta.

kiara advani and sidharth malhotra love story 5
(Image: Instagram)

What’s next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in the highly anticipated drama, Game Changer. Made under the direction of S Shankar, the project has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs.



Source link

