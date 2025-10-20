Kiara Advani Flaunts Post-Baby Glow In Yellow, Twins With Sidharth Malhotra On Diwali | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 04:57 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated Diwali in matching yellow outfits, marking her first festive appearance after welcoming their baby girl.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate their first Diwali after becoming parents.

Actor Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing a special Diwali video with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl in July, marked the festival with warm wishes and glowing smiles. This also happened to be Kiara’s first festive post after becoming a mother.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happy Diwali 💛💛💛💛 Love, Light and Sunshine 🤗”. The clip instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section, praising Kiara’s post-baby glow and the couple’s heartwarming chemistry.

The Couple’s Festive Yellow Look

In the video, Kiara looks radiant in a sunshine-yellow anarkali adorned with delicate embroidery and a soft pink-bordered dupatta. She styled the look minimally — with loose wavy hair, a small red bindi, subtle makeup, and statement earrings, perfectly complementing her festive ensemble.

Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, looked dapper in a matching embroidered yellow kurta paired with churidar pants. The duo’s twinning outfits symbolized warmth, joy, and celebration truly reflecting the spirit of Diwali and the glow of new parenthood.

The video captures the couple sharing affectionate moments. Sidharth is seen wrapping his arms around Kiara as they laugh together, followed by a sweet gesture of greeting fans with folded hands.

Their First Diwali as Parents

After maintaining a low profile since the birth of their daughter, Kiara was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with Sidharth and their baby girl. The family’s public appearance had already sparked excitement among fans eager to catch a glimpse of their little one.

Sidharth recently opened up about fatherhood on The Kapil Sharma Show, admitting, “Our whole schedule has changed… Whether it’s about food or her sleeping patterns, we’re awake through late nights now, but it’s a different kind of tiredness.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, continues to enjoy immense love from fans. Their Diwali post not only celebrated the festival of lights but also beautifully marked the couple’s new chapter as proud parents.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: October 21, 2025, 04:57 IST

News movies bollywood Kiara Advani Flaunts Post-Baby Glow In Yellow, Twins With Sidharth Malhotra On Diwali | Watch