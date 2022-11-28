Kiara Advani To Announce Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Soon? CLOY Stars Hyun Bin, Son Yejin Welcome Baby Boy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, Kiara’s latest social media post has left fans wondering if she will soon be announcing her wedding date. On Sunday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen blushing and flaunting her million-dollar smile.

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Yejin have officially welcomed their baby boy. Actress Son Yejin’s agency MSteam Entertainment confirmed that the couple has welcomed their first child together. In a statement, they shared that both Son Yejin and the baby were in good health.

Shalini, the wife of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, has finally entered the social media realm with her Instagram handle @shaliniajithkumar2022 and fans can’t contain their excitement. Since both Shalini and Ajith have maintained a furtive private life so far, Shalini’s debut on Instagram has become a reason for excitement among fans.

Anurag Kashyap might be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country now but he had to go through his share of struggles and gloomy days. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about going to rehab three times and coping with depression. Anurag also spoke about the time when he went off Twitter because his parents and his daughter were receiving threats on the social media platform.

The Run BTS challenge has been doing the rounds of the internet ever since the Bangtan members kicked it off by posting their versions of it on social media. Band member J-Hope did a solo version of it, while Jimin and Suga made a video together. Youngest member Jungkook had also posted his version of the Run BTS choreography.

