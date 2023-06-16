শুক্রবার , ১৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kiara Advani To Star With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? Here’s What We Know

kiara advani hrithik roshan war 2


Kiara Advani to join War 2.

Kiara Advani to join War 2.

Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2 as per sources. The actress will seen along Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the film.

Kiara Advani is joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2. The actress, who has proved that she is one of the biggest stars with back-to-back hits to her credit, is said to have signed the dotted lines as will be joining Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. It was previously reported that Ayan Mukerji will be helming War 2.

A source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

The source added, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and now Kiara Advani! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi presents her in War 2. All the heroines of the Spy Universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with War 2.”

If the news is true, Kiara will be the third leading lady in the spy universe. Previously, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were seen with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger and Pathaan respectively.

