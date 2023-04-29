Kiara Advani Wraps Up Satya Prem Ki Katha With Kartik Aaryan; Writes ‘I’ll Never Forget…’

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, who last shared screen space in the hit horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will be back together for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The duo has been shooting for the film in various remote locations across the country, and have now completed their filming. Kiara shared pictures from a small celebration on the set, announcing the wrap-up of the film on her Instagram account. Check out the post:

Sharing glimpses from sets, Kiara wrote, “A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..

and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai “

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in lead roles of Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. Both Kartik and Kiara started preparing for the movie in September 2022. The theatrical release of the film is slated for June 29, 2023. Other than the two, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles. On the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, that co starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has a lineup of exciting projects. The actress is also set to star in Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.

