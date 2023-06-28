Kiara Advani’s Latest Hot Photos Leave Husband Sidharth Malhotra Gasping For Breath

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly one of the prettiest Bollywood actresses. She never fails to impress all with her top-notch fashion sense. As Kiara is gearing up for the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of gorgeous photos in a red outfit.

In these clicks, Kiara can be seen posing in an off-shoulder, body-hugging red outfit. She kept her tresses open and ditched accessories to let her million-dollar smile grab everyone’s attention. Needless to say, Kiara looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever in these photos.

While everyone is in complete awe of Kiara’s latest look, her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra is no different. Soon after the pictures were shared, he dropped a fire and a red-heart emoji in the comment section. Check out Kiara Advani’s post here:

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Kiara is now gearing up for the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha – which marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, Sidharth gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan for their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

Besides Kiara and Kartik, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The film will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.