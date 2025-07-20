Kiara, Sidharth Plan Grand Welcome For Baby Girl?; Akshay Kumar Gets Angry At Fan Recording Him | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 20, 2025, 21:53 IST

A photo with balloons, toys, and a note for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s baby girl is going viral. In other news, Akshay Kumar objected to being filmed without his permission.

Kiara, Sidharth Plan Grand Welcome For Baby Girl?; Akshay Kumar Angry At Fan For Filming Without Permission

Earlier reports circulated online that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took their baby girl to the actress’ maternal home. Now, a new set of pictures has circulated online, claiming that the couple is planning to host an intimate bash and prepare a beautiful welcome for their baby girl at their Mumbai residence. A paparazzo account has taken to Instagram to share a picture from an unknown account with a message written on it. The note on the picture reads, “Welcome to this world our beautiful tiny princess, you have made us fall in love with life all over again! Thank you, my sweethearts @sidmalhotra and @kiaraaliaadvani for this precious gift. Love you both!”

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar lost his temper when a fan recorded him while he was enjoying a walk in London. The actor was seen trying to grab the man’s phone, stopping him from recording him without permission. However, he later posed for a selfie with the fan. The video of Akshay Kumar’s angry reaction went viral on social media.

Uorfi Javed got her laugh lines and lip fillers dissolved after 9 years. The reality TV star, who has had lip fillers since she was 18, recently shared an unfiltered video of herself undergoing the painful process of getting her fillers dissolved. Her face was left swollen after the removal procedure, and she warned fans to watch the video at their own risk. In her post, Uorfi explaind that her fillers had become ‘misplaced’ and that she plans to get them done again in a few days, but in a more subtle, natural way.

A rare moment of irritation from Amitabh Bachchan has surfaced online, surprising fans and shutterbugs alike. The legendary actor, known for his poise and humility, was recently seen losing his cool at a paparazzo who attempted to record him outside his iconic bungalow in Mumbai. In the now-viral video, Big B can be seen exiting his residence dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama paired with an elegant off-white shawl draped over one shoulder. However, his demeanor changed the moment he noticed the lens pointed at him. Clearly displeased, the actor walked toward the cameraperson and firmly said, “Aye, video mat nikalo, band karo!”

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara isn’t just a box office success—it’s turning into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. With its searing portrayal of love and heartbreak, the debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has struck such a nerve with Gen Z audiences that fans are taking their devotion to extreme, and at times bizarre, levels. A video that has now gone viral on Reddit shows a young man in a theatre—eyes glassy, hand hooked up to an IV drip—watching Saiyaara with full emotional investment. His friends capture the scene as he wipes away a tear during a poignant moment in the film.

