Donald Trump Jr & Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Groove To 'What Jhumka'. Only Ranveer Singh Could Make It Happen | Viral News BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati's inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News Ranveer Singh, With His Unstoppable Energy, Turns Billionaire Netra Mantena's Wedding Into A Live Concert | Watch | Bollywood News জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট 'I came back to life': Preeti Panwar's incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News Kiccha Sudeep, Two Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestants Booked Over Casteist Comments, Misconduct | Regional Cinema News 'That was on me': Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News 'জামায়াত এদেশে কৃষি নির্ভর শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা প্রণয়ন করতে চায়' Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News Jaideep Ahlawat Echoes Manoj Bajpayee's Pay Disparity In OTT Remark: 'Heroes Can Bring Numbers But…' | Exclusive | Bollywood News
Kiccha Sudeep, Two Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestants Booked Over Casteist Comments, Misconduct | Regional Cinema News

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 faces controversy as Sandhya Pavithra N files a complaint against Kiccha Sudeep for misconduct and caste-based discrimination.

Complaint Filed Against Kiccha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestants Over Caste Bias, Misconduct

The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada has taken a serious turn after a formal complaint was filed accusing host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants of misconduct on the show. The allegations, which range from caste-based discrimination to humiliation of women and physical assault, have drawn the attention of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding Season 12.

As reported by India Today, the complaint was submitted by social activist Sandhya Pavithra N. She named Sudeep, along with contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika, in her petition. The document claims that Sudeep made “insulting and aggressive” remarks toward contestant Rakshita and, in doing so, encouraged behaviour that undermines women.

The activist has also accused Rashika of physically attacking fellow contestant Malavalli Nataraj (Gilli) during a task on the show. In addition to these allegations, the complaint states that Ashwini Gowda—who is reportedly associated with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike—made caste-related remarks aimed at Rakshita. It further alleges she used coded expressions such as “S Category” to target her background, suggesting Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe identity.

So far, Kiccha Sudeep has not issued a response. The actor has hosted all 12 seasons of the Kannada reality series, which is currently airing its latest edition amid heightened scrutiny.

This season has already seen its share of disruptions. In October, the show’s studio was temporarily sealed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for running without the necessary environmental clearances. Operations resumed only after directives from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar permitted the reopening.

Season 12 launched on September 28, 2025, and has witnessed multiple eliminations. Contestants including Karibasappa, RJ Amith, Manju B, Satish, Mallamma, Chandra, Ashvini S, Sudhir and Rakshita have exited the house so far.

First Published:

November 22, 2025, 08:52 IST

