Kichcha Sudeep’s Daughter Recalls Fun Time At Salman Khan’s Farmhouse: ‘He Didn’t Care If My Parents Were…’

Last Updated: March 16, 2025, 07:54 IST

Sanvi, Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter, shared fun stories about Salman Khan from the Dabangg 3 shoot.

Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan worked together in Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep worked together in Dabangg 3 back in 2019, and now Kichcha’s daughter, Sanvi, is sharing some fun stories. She was just 14 then and was totally starstruck by Salman. She said he’s a “very misunderstood man” and opened up on how he even invited her to his farmhouse for three days, without worrying if her parents were around!

On Jinal Modi’s YouTube channel, 21-year-old Sanvi talked about when her dad was filming Dabangg 3. She said it was the most fun she had. She also remembered making a bracelet for Salman when she was younger, which he wore on Bigg Boss. When they met during the movie, he remembered her. After the shoot, her dad took her to Mumbai and surprised her with dinner at Salman’s house. “That was the most fun I have had in my life when Dad was shooting that film.” She went on to add, “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Salman sir’. I was fully sh**ting myself because he has such superstar aura.”

She said Salman liked her so much that he asked her to sing. After she sang, he called his music directors at wee hours and told them to record her voice. “He got so fond of me that day. He made me sing. So I sang for him, and at 3 am, he has called his music directors and he said, ‘I am sending this girl. I want you to record her on track, keep her voice, in case we need her for something. I have gone the next day’. After that, he has invited me back to his farmhouse. He didn’t care if my parents were around. From morning to night, I would be around him. He refused to let me go,” she recalled.

Describing Salman Khan as a “very misunderstood man”, Sanvi said they spent a lot of time together. She remembered, “He would take me to the gym with him. We would go swimming. And I love cars and bikes, so he took me on this very cool-looking car which was like a monster truck. He took on me rides throughout the woods. It was super-fun. Those three days I spent at his farmhouse was the most memorable time of my life,” she said, and added, “He spoilt me like anything.”