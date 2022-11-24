Kim Namjoon is a Visual Treat in the First Teaser of His Solo Album Indigo, See Pics

K-pop band BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, is coming back with his first solo studio album in four years. Bighit Music has dropped the studio album Indigo’s first concept teaser images and ARMYs are loving the vibe. The music label under which the megastars are signed, shared a set of snaps on Twitter. It has shown fans exactly what they can expect from the upcoming album that the BTS leader has called “the last archive of my twenties” on his Instagram.

He also mentioned that ARMYs can enjoy the album “while taking a walk, a shower, a drive, coffee-break, work, dance, read a book, when flowers bloom or fall.”

In the set of snaps released by Bighit Music, RM can be seen dressed in a natural-tone outfit and denim. With a warm and cozy atmosphere around him, created by soft sunlight and wooden furniture, RM is seen sometimes staring off at a distance and in some pics into the camera. Take a peek here:

According to Naver, Namjoon is set to collaborate with various artists for this album. BTS is known to drop several hints about their upcoming work with these concept teasers and this is no exception. The painting hanging on the wall in his snaps is ‘Blue’ by the late artist Yoon Hyung-geun. RM has always shown a fascination towards art. This certainly seems like a collaboration that ‘transcends boundaries’ connecting music and art.

Vogue also reported that in a press release from HYBE, fans were asked to enjoy Indigo “recounting the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary. The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.”

Indigo is set to be RM’s first full-length official solo album, since his mixtape mono that was released in October 2018. He had also previously released another mixtape in 2015. The album is set to release on December 2.

