মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫
শিরোনাম :
প্রচ্ছদ
Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Sae Ron’s Leaked Chats AI Fabricated? Forensic Agency Could Not Verify | Korean News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kim Soo-hyun faces allegations of dating late Kim Sae-ron as a minor. Police probe an AI-manipulated audio, with forensic limits hindering verification.

For a long time now, Kim Soo-Hyun has been making headlines. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. He has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. While the matter is in court, both sides have levelled several allegations against one another so far.

Weeks after a private audio recording allegedly between Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron was leaked, it has now been reported that it remains unclear if the audio was fabricated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct recently received an assessment from the National Forensic Service (NFS) of the audio file, which was made public by the Garo Sero Institute.

The NFS informed the police that it faced technical limitations in verifying the authenticity of the recording. They mentioned that it became difficult to ascertain the authenticity of the audio since it was not the original file but contained background noise that hindered analysis.

Therefore, police said they have not ruled out the possibility that the recording was manipulated. Further forensic examinations of Kim Se-ui’s mobile phone and tablet computer to verify the accuracy of the audio are now being conducted.

“We are in the process of wrapping up the investigation after receiving the forensic analysis results. I expect a conclusion to be reached soon through a review of the materials and evidence,” said Park Jeong-bo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

What Was Revealed In Private Chats?

Last month, the late actress’ mother issued a statement reiterating that the ‘The Queen Of Tears’ star was dating her daughter when she was just a minor. In her statement, the mother also accused Kim Soo Hyun and his legal team of spreading false claims about them and stated that the truth will soon be out via investigation.

The mother also shared a memo allegedly extracted from Kim Soo-hyun’s device. It was dated September 28, 2017, i.e. before Kim Soo Hyun’s military enlistment. She also claimed that ahead of a meeting scheduled for April 12, 2018, Kim Soo Hyun messaged her daughter, “I want to see you immediately,” and added, “I’m completely undressed,” arguing. “This proves they were lovers,” she said.

Kim Soo Hyun Urges For ‘Swift’ Probe

Kim Soo Hyun has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor. While the matter is still in court, the latter’s family made several allegations against Soo Hyun. However, Kim Soo Hyun previously held a press conference and addressed allegations. He said, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired.”

Recently, Kim Soo-Hyun also urged for a proper and swift investigation into the late actress Kim Sae Ron dating case. The actor’s legal representative, lawyer Ko Sang-rok, shared a statement on his channel stating that the police authorities have already conducted ‘a considerable part of the investigation’ and therefore, they must make ‘swift conclusion’ to the case.

December 16, 2025, 08:24 IST

