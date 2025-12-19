Kim Woo Bin And Shin Min Ah Wedding: Will Lee Kwang Soo Host The Ceremony? | Korean News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 01:53 IST

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah wedding update: Reports suggest Lee Kwang Soo may host the ceremony, though agencies say details are yet to be finalised.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, one of South Korea’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Much-loved South Korean stars Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are reportedly set to tie the knot after nearly a decade of dating, sending fans into celebration mode. While the couple has kept wedding details strictly under wraps, a fresh report has now sparked curiosity, suggesting that actor and close friend Lee Kwang Soo may serve as the host for their wedding ceremony.

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, a source from Lee Kwang Soo’s agency, KingKong by Starship, confirmed the development to OSEN. “Lee Kwang Soo will host the wedding ceremony of actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah,” the source stated, adding fuel to speculation about the star-studded affair.

However, the claim was soon met with clarification from the couple’s side. A separate source from AM Entertainment told OSEN, “Regarding the wedding of actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, only the date and venue have been confirmed. The master of ceremonies, officiant and performers have not been finalised.” The statement suggests that while plans are underway, key elements of the ceremony are still being discussed.

What We Know About the Wedding So Far

As per multiple reports, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are expected to hold their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 20. Known for maintaining a low profile, the couple has kept their relationship largely private since they began dating in 2015.

Their bond has often been admired by fans, especially during Kim Woo Bin’s health battle. Shin Min Ah stood firmly by his side when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, supporting him throughout treatment and recovery. Their enduring relationship, marked by resilience and mutual support, has made their wedding one of the most anticipated celebrity events in South Korea.

Despite the growing excitement, both actors and their agencies have chosen to remain discreet, sharing minimal details and focusing on maintaining privacy around the ceremony.

All About Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah is one of South Korea’s most celebrated actresses and models. She rose to fame with dramas such as A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues, earning praise for her versatility and screen presence.

Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model before transitioning to acting. He made his television debut with White Christmas and gained widespread recognition through A Gentleman’s Dignity, School 2013 and The Heirs. His drama credits also include To the Beautiful You, Vampire Idol, Black Knight and Genie, Make a Wish.

In films, Kim Woo Bin has showcased his range with projects like The Con Artist, Like Father Like Son, Runway Cop, Friend: The Great Legacy and Alienoid.

As fans await official confirmation of wedding details, the possibility of Lee Kwang Soo hosting the ceremony has only heightened excitement around Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s long-awaited big day.

