King Director Siddharth Anand ‘Can’t Wait’ To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Latter Reacts | Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next action drama, Dhurandhar. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. Even the songs are raising the excitement level among fans. As the makers open advance booking of the film, King director Siddharth Anand expressed his excitement and wished the best of luck to the whole team. The film is releasing on December 5.

Taking to his X handle, Siddharth Anand shared a post and also cheered for the team. “Excited to watch a big screen film after long! Booked tickets in advance. Can’t wait to settle on the seat – bring on the popcorn already! Good luck to team DHURANDHAR!,” read the post. Ranveer Singh also reacted, “Thank you so much sir! Thrilled for you to see it!!.”

Advance Booking

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is heading to cinemas this Friday, but the early box office trend is not matching the buzz around his first solo release in more than two years. Even with a wide release and no big competition besides Tere Ishq Mein, the spy action film is yet to see a real jump in pre-release demand. The film’s advance booking is moving slowly across most major cities. As of 8 pm on 3 December, Dhurandhar has earned 4.24 crore in advance sales. This figure includes block bookings. Without them, the actual number drops to 2.58 crore, with 58,605 tickets sold across 3,305 shows nationwide.

NCR leads with 51.6 lakh, followed by Mumbai at 38.59 lakh. Karnataka is also showing some interest with 38.92 lakh booked. But the rest of the South is still cold. Telangana has only 12.2 lakh in advance sales, Tamil Nadu stands at 7.1 lakh, Kerala is even lower at 1.7 lakh, while Goa (59,060) and Andhra Pradesh (52,240) remain minimal.

Ranveer’s box office history sets high expectations

The film’s performance is being watched closely because this is Ranveer’s return to a solo-led commercial film. His previous hits set an ambitious benchmark. Padmaavat opened at 19 crore and ended with a massive 585 crore worldwide. Simmba began at 20.72 crore and finished with 390 crore globally. Even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, though not an action film, started with 11.10 crore and reached 357.5 crore worldwide.

About Sidharth Anand’s King

On Shahrukh Khan’s birthday title teaser was shared. The teaser glimpse — unveiled on SRK’s birthday, November 2 — sent fans into a frenzy, not only for his salt-and-pepper rugged look but also for the film’s breathtaking scope. From what’s known so far, King promises to deliver a global-level action experience, blending emotion, style, and scale in true Shah Rukh fashion. King features a stellar ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Karanvir Malhotra, and Suhana Khan. The film, currently in production, is slated for a grand release in 2026.

With its mix of star power, scale, and Siddharth Anand’s signature visual flair, King is poised to redefine the boundaries of Indian action cinema — and perhaps, take the crown as Shah Rukh Khan’s most monumental project yet.

