শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Vizag set for another Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma show Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News US President Donald Trump all smiles as he wins FIFA’s new peace prize | Football News Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি England 334/10 in 76.2 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Momentum with Australia as they aim to extend lead vs England Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News ‘Fish market’: India’s World Cup winner blasts IndiGo after being stranded for 12 hours | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kiran Rao explained that she had already spent 11 hours travelling and should have been in Tokyo, but she’s stuck at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, thanks to IndiGo.

font
Kiran Rao joked about checking the air quality in Delhi to pass the time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kiran Rao joked about checking the air quality in Delhi to pass the time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

IndiGo’s travel troubles have pushed major airports into complete chaos, as long delays and sudden cancellations continued for the fourth day. Hundreds of flights were affected, leaving passengers upset and unsure of when they will finally reach their destinations. Even celebrities seem to be facing the same problems.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared her experience online, explaining that she had already spent 11 hours travelling and should have been in Tokyo by then. Instead, she found herself stuck at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 with no clear update.

Kiran Rao Shares Her Travel Struggle

With a touch of humour, she claimed that since her plans were ruined, she was now checking the air quality in Delhi to pass the time. She ended her note saying it turned out to be an interesting day, even though things clearly did not go as planned.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kiran Rao wrote, “By now (11 hours since I left home) I should’ve reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to Indigo. And now I’m checking on how Delhi is doing with GRAP II. Good day, all in all.”

IndiGo Issues Apology

Four days after the problems began, IndiGo shared an apology, saying they cannot solve everything immediately but are trying to fix the situation as fast as possible. The airline also dropped a message for passengers stuck at airports, explaining what they can do next. They mentioned that refunds will be arranged and that travellers can also use the free hotel stay and other services provided by the airline during the disruptions.

Taking to Instagram, the company wrote, “To each one of our customers – We are truly sorry and we will take care. We deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

IndiGo explained that refunds for cancelled flights will be sent automatically to the passenger’s account. Anyone who wants to cancel or change their travel plans between 5 and 15 December 2025 can do without paying any extra charges. The airline has arranged hotel rooms in different cities and transport to help stranded passengers. They are also trying to provide food and snacks at airports.

They also asked passengers to support them during this difficult time and requested everyone to check their flight status online. They even asked people to not go to the airport if their flight was already cancelled. Their AI assistant is also available to help with flight updates, refunds and rebooking.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 06, 2025, 11:27 IST

News movies bollywood Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি

Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News

Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News

Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News

Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News

আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি

আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Saiyaara, Earns Rs 27 Crore | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Saiyaara, Earns Rs 27 Crore | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST