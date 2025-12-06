Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 11:27 IST

Kiran Rao explained that she had already spent 11 hours travelling and should have been in Tokyo, but she’s stuck at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, thanks to IndiGo.

Kiran Rao joked about checking the air quality in Delhi to pass the time. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

IndiGo’s travel troubles have pushed major airports into complete chaos, as long delays and sudden cancellations continued for the fourth day. Hundreds of flights were affected, leaving passengers upset and unsure of when they will finally reach their destinations. Even celebrities seem to be facing the same problems.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared her experience online, explaining that she had already spent 11 hours travelling and should have been in Tokyo by then. Instead, she found herself stuck at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 with no clear update.

Kiran Rao Shares Her Travel Struggle

With a touch of humour, she claimed that since her plans were ruined, she was now checking the air quality in Delhi to pass the time. She ended her note saying it turned out to be an interesting day, even though things clearly did not go as planned.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kiran Rao wrote, “By now (11 hours since I left home) I should’ve reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to Indigo. And now I’m checking on how Delhi is doing with GRAP II. Good day, all in all.”

IndiGo Issues Apology

Four days after the problems began, IndiGo shared an apology, saying they cannot solve everything immediately but are trying to fix the situation as fast as possible. The airline also dropped a message for passengers stuck at airports, explaining what they can do next. They mentioned that refunds will be arranged and that travellers can also use the free hotel stay and other services provided by the airline during the disruptions.

Taking to Instagram, the company wrote, “To each one of our customers – We are truly sorry and we will take care. We deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

IndiGo explained that refunds for cancelled flights will be sent automatically to the passenger’s account. Anyone who wants to cancel or change their travel plans between 5 and 15 December 2025 can do without paying any extra charges. The airline has arranged hotel rooms in different cities and transport to help stranded passengers. They are also trying to provide food and snacks at airports.

They also asked passengers to support them during this difficult time and requested everyone to check their flight status online. They even asked people to not go to the airport if their flight was already cancelled. Their AI assistant is also available to help with flight updates, refunds and rebooking.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 06, 2025, 11:27 IST

News movies bollywood Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’