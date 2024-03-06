বুধবার , ৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kirsten Dunst Says She Will Return To Superhero Films For This Reason

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৬, ২০২৪ ১২:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 03 06t113946.920 2024 03 fafbf359f37075dfb458cb56255c99d0


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: March 06, 2024, 11:40 IST

Kirsten starred as Mary Jane in Spider-Man trilogy opposite Tobey Maguire. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kirsten starred as Mary Jane in Spider-Man trilogy opposite Tobey Maguire. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In an interview, Kirsten Dunst responded with a ‘Yes’ when she was asked if she would do another superhero film.

There is no doubt that superhero films made by production houses like Marvel Studios, DC Studios, and Disney are some of the biggest films, both in terms of production cost and box office returns. Securing a role in a superhero film guarantees a fat paycheck and many actors dream of landing such a role. Recently actor Kirsten Dunst, known for playing Mary Jane in the Spider-Man trilogy, revealed that she is eager to do another superhero film simply because they are lucrative. In an interview with Marie Claire, Dunst responded with “Yes” when she was asked if she would do another superhero film. With utmost honesty, the Oscar-nominated actor explained her reason for doing them and said, “Because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

Many social media users rushed to praise Dunst’s honest answer. One X user said, “I wish more actors were this honest I think people forget that acting is job and not just about making art. Bills must be paid!”

Another person said, “Kirsten dunst continues to give some of the all-time realest interviews. this is how all former child stars should talk to the press tbh.”

Ever since Spiderman stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their role in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a possibility that Dunst might be called to make an appearance in the upcoming Spiderman films or other superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dunst, who had been acting since the age of six, was shot to nationwide fame when she did three Spiderman films between 2002 and 2007. After working on these blockbuster films she moved to much smaller films. Today her 30-year-long career boasts over 70 films. Interestingly, she did not appear in any superhero films after the Spiderman trilogy.

In the above-mentioned Marie Claire interview, Dunst spoke of how she found herself drawn towards female directors or taking up obscure films because she was bothered by male directors who were only interested in casting her in over-sexualised roles.

She said, “I feel like I get hired because I’m someone that male directors might want to sleep with. I think that’s probably why I migrated to so many female directors at a younger age because I didn’t want to feel that way.” Dunst is known for working on Sofia Coppola films like The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled. In 2021, she worked on the Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Kamal Uddin Dead Press Club
জাতীয় প্রেস ক্লাবের সাবেক সা.সম্পাদক সৈয়দ কামাল উদ্দিন আর নেই
বাংলাদেশ
1709705932 photo
‘We want to win…’: Ben Stokes focused on World Test Championship points despite series loss
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 03 06t113946.920 2024 03 fafbf359f37075dfb458cb56255c99d0
Kirsten Dunst Says She Will Return To Superhero Films For This Reason
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1709676984 photo
Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties to take Delhi Capitals to 29-run win over Mumbai Indians in WPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dolary

পাঁচ মাসে রপ্তানি আয় ২২২৩ কোটি ডলার

 wm Chittagong Port 07.05.2022

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে আরও ২ ‘গ্যান্ট্রি ক্রেন’

 daddy

Father's Day 2021 : নব্বইয়ের DDLJ থেকে হালফিলের পিকু! তাক লাগিয়েছেন অনস্ক্রিন বাবারা, এমনই কিছু চেনা চরিত্র…

 PM chek

পাইকগাছায় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর মানবিক সহায়তার চেক পেল ৩৭ জন

 1695451425 photo

Indian winter sports legend Shiva Kesavan wearing WADA badge with honour at the Asian Games

 BGMI

why-this-ngo-wanted-Battlegrounds Mobile India -to-get-banned PUBG-র পর BGMI! ভারতে কেন নিষিদ্ধ হল এই অনলাইন গেম, দেখে নিন এক নজরে – News18 Bangla

 ranbir kapoor alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt To Take Year-Long Sabbatical After Welcoming Baby? Here’s What We Know

 1675572933 photo

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan groove to Rema’s ‘Calm Down Baby’ | Off the field News

 habits of success feature

সফল হতে চাই নিয়মিত অভ্যাস!

 1625805263 malaika arora 2

Malaika Arora: চাবুকের মত শরীর! উড়ে যাচ্ছে পোশাক, সাদা কালো ছবিতে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ঝড় তুললেন মালাইকা আরোরা