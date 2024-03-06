Kirsten Dunst Says She Will Return To Superhero Films For This Reason

There is no doubt that superhero films made by production houses like Marvel Studios, DC Studios, and Disney are some of the biggest films, both in terms of production cost and box office returns. Securing a role in a superhero film guarantees a fat paycheck and many actors dream of landing such a role. Recently actor Kirsten Dunst, known for playing Mary Jane in the Spider-Man trilogy, revealed that she is eager to do another superhero film simply because they are lucrative. In an interview with Marie Claire, Dunst responded with “Yes” when she was asked if she would do another superhero film. With utmost honesty, the Oscar-nominated actor explained her reason for doing them and said, “Because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

Many social media users rushed to praise Dunst’s honest answer. One X user said, “I wish more actors were this honest I think people forget that acting is job and not just about making art. Bills must be paid!”

Another person said, “Kirsten dunst continues to give some of the all-time realest interviews. this is how all former child stars should talk to the press tbh.”

Ever since Spiderman stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their role in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a possibility that Dunst might be called to make an appearance in the upcoming Spiderman films or other superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dunst, who had been acting since the age of six, was shot to nationwide fame when she did three Spiderman films between 2002 and 2007. After working on these blockbuster films she moved to much smaller films. Today her 30-year-long career boasts over 70 films. Interestingly, she did not appear in any superhero films after the Spiderman trilogy.

In the above-mentioned Marie Claire interview, Dunst spoke of how she found herself drawn towards female directors or taking up obscure films because she was bothered by male directors who were only interested in casting her in over-sexualised roles.

She said, “I feel like I get hired because I’m someone that male directors might want to sleep with. I think that’s probably why I migrated to so many female directors at a younger age because I didn’t want to feel that way.” Dunst is known for working on Sofia Coppola films like The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled. In 2021, she worked on the Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.