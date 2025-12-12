Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Early Reactions Divide Fans: Kapil Sharma Comedy Gets Mixed Reviews | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 04:30 IST

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 hits theaters, leaving fans divided between love and disappointment in early reactions.

A sequel to Kapil Sharma’s 2015 comedy, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, has finally hit theaters, bringing back the comedian in a similar lighthearted setup as the first film. Early show viewers immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions, resulting in a wide spectrum of reactions.

Some viewers called the sequel a hit, with one fan writing, “Just watched a blockbuster. What an amazing movie,” and awarding it five stars. The same user praised the performances of the cast and thanked Kapil Sharma and his team for bringing the comedy to life. Another positive reaction celebrated their first-day, first-show experience, posting simply, “Awesome work Bade bhai.”

Fans of classic Bollywood comedy also found joy in the film. One user highlighted the performance of the late Asrani, noting that the movie evokes the 90s Govinda-style humor. “It’s enjoyable for those who love madcap comedy and nostalgic jokes,” the fan wrote, appreciating the nod to the era of slapstick and over-the-top comic sequences.

Critics and Fans Call It Forced

However, the response wasn’t universally positive. A portion of the audience slammed the film, with one viewer calling it “absolutely terrible.” According to them, the story feels forced, the jokes are recycled, and even the actors appear embarrassed delivering their lines. Another critic gave the film a 2.5 rating, summing up their verdict with a blunt, “Not done.”

Overall, early reviews on X indicate that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has sparked a divisive response. While some audiences are enjoying the humor, nostalgia, and comic performances, others feel the storyline is weak, the jokes repetitive, and the sequel unnecessary.

For now, the film continues to run in theaters, leaving audiences to decide whether Kapil Sharma’s return to the big screen lives up to the expectations set by the first movie.

First Published: December 13, 2025, 04:30 IST