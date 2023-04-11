মঙ্গলবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Out, Neetu Kapoor’s Old Interview About Rishi’s One Night Stands Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৩ ৩:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan neetu kapoor rishi


The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out, Neetu Kapoor's old interview about Rishi Kapoor's alleged one night stands went viral.
The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out, Neetu Kapoor’s old interview about Rishi Kapoor’s alleged one night stands went viral.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming massy entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally out, Neetu Kapoor’s old Interview about Rishi Kapoor’s alleged one night stands went viral.

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. With a star-studded cast and a promising storyline, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has generated a lot of buzz among Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The wait is one step closer with the trailer being finally out!

For more: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan All Set To Be ‘Violent’ In This Massy Action Film

Amidst the ongoing social media uproar over Neetu Kapoor’s recent cryptic Instagram post about marriage, an old interview excerpt of hers is going viral on the internet. In the interview, she seemingly rationalises her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s alleged “affairs” and “flings”. The viral clip has fuelled controversy and sparked debates among fans, calling into question Neetu’s stand on infidelity.

For more: Neetu Kapoor Justifies Rishi Kapoor’s ‘One-Night Stands’ in Old Interview: ‘I’ve Caught Him But…’

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could be facing Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in Tiger vs Pathaan, a new report has claimed. It is no secret that Salman and Shah Rukh are reuniting for a new film called Tiger vs Pathaan. While details about the movie are still under wraps, a tweet is going viral claiming that the Game of Thrones alum could be a part of the YRF spy movie.

For more: WHAT! Aquaman Star Jason Momoa To Clash With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s children have been asked to return to Dubai and continue with their studies by the court. The actor and his estranged wife’s divorce case has been in court for a while now. The actor had previously stated that due to the family’s issues, his daughter Shora Siddiqui andYaani Siddiqui. In a hearing on Monday, the court ordered the children to return to Dubai and asked the parents to join them.

For more: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Children Ordered To Return To Dubai By Court; Actor, Aaliya To Join Them

Actor Juhi Chawla, who is the co-owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is on cloud nine after Rinku Singh, a KKR batsman, smashed five consecutive sixes in the IPL 2023 season to secure a historic win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday evening. “Rinku Singh was just unbelievable,” Juhi exclusively told News18 Showsha, adding that she was “in awe” of the young cricketer.

For more:Juhi Chawla Calls KKR’s Rinku Singh ‘Unbelievable,’ Reveals ‘I Rarely Get to See SRK,’ Recalls Helping Aryan Khan | Exclusive

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

