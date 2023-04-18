মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
KL Rahul Gets Heartfelt Birthday Wish from Father-in-law Suniel Shetty; Check Out Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৮, ২০২৩ ১১:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kl rahul suniel shetty


Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 10:52 IST

KL Rahul tied the knot with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya in January 2023.
KL Rahul tied the knot with Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya in January 2023.

KL Rahul rushed to the comment section of the post and dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoticon.

KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today. To mark the special occasion, father-in-law Suniel Shetty penned a special post for the cricketer. As the clock struck midnight, the Bollywood star shared an unseen picture from his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul.

In the photo, the actor is seen welcoming the cricketer at his home. He also applies ’tilak’ on his son-in-law’s forehead. Along with it, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba.”

KL Rahul was quick to notice the post. He rushed to the comment section and dropped red heart and evil eye emoticons. He even re-shared the post on his Instagram stories. Even Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty penned a birthday wish for his brother-in-law KL Rahul. On his Instagram Story, Ahan shared a photo wherein the duo sporting white and black outfits and posed for the camera. “Happy birthday brother KL Rahul,” he wrote along with the pictures and videos.

kl rahul

Ahan Shetty’s longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Tania Shroff also wished KL Rahul in a special post. Along with a screenshot of their video call where the cricketer’s face was seen smeared with cake, Tania Shroff wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

kl 1

KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. They hosted a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies. It was a small wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family members. “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya wrote in her wedding announcement post with pictures of them as husband-wife.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, last appeared in the TV series Hunter. He is now set to appear in Hera Pheri 3 and reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

shrishti negi
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood



Source link

