Know All About Tamil Folk Singer Ramani Ammal Whose Demise Music Industry Mourns

Ramani Ammal, a well-known Tamil folk singer, passed away on April 4 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu due to a massive heart attack. She was 69. Ramani is referred to as ‘Rockstar’ Ramani Ammal thanks to her power-packed stage shows. In 2017, she rose to fame in the Tamil music industry through the reality series ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors’ on Zee TV. As a result of her sudden demise, many film celebrities and Tamil music industry expressed condolences and videos of her singing at the performance are being widely shared by her fans.

Earlier, Ramani Ammal made her film debut as a singer in the 2004 love story ‘Kaadhal’, which was followed by a few other films like ‘Kathavarayan’, and ‘Thenavattu’ in 2008. Despite this, Ramani Ammal reportedly did not get many chances and continued to earn her livelihood as a house help. Ramani, however, had no plans of looking back after her phenomenal triumph on the reality TV programme Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors in 2017. Following that, she sang the tracks for the films Sandakozhi 2 in 2018, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Junga in 2018, Suriya starrer Kaappaan in 2019 and Nenjamundu Nermayundu Odu Raja in 2019. Additionally, she appeared in stage performances in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the US. Meanwhile, Ramani also played a minor part in the Tamil television series Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

The Rockstar Singer had performed a song in the newly released Bommai Nayagi movie, which starred Yogi Babu. Ramani Ammal, who came from humble beginnings, demonstrated how ability and perseverance can help a person succeed. Due to her lack of income during her early days, despite working as domestic help, Ramani Ammal used to perform singing at temple festivals. With the song Thandatti Karuppayi from the movie Kaadhal, she had the chance to sing in the films.

Ramani Ammal’s participation in the reality show in 2017 marked a turning moment in her life and her ability made her the show’s star!

