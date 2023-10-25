Koffee With Karan 8 Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Episode Where To Watch Online; Find Out

KWK Season 8: Karan Johar is returning with another season of Koffee With Karan. And he is kicking off the new KWK season with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Karan confirmed that Deepika and Ranveer will be starting off Koffee With Karan season 8. This will mark Deepika and Ranveer’s first joint appearance on the show. So where can you watch Koffee With Karan Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode online? We’ve got you covered!

When is Koffee With Karan 8 episode with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropping?

The first episode of KWK 8 starring Deepika and Ranveer will drop on October 26. The news was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram.

What time will Koffee With Karan Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode release?

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, aka KWK 8 featuring Deepika and Ranveer will premiere at 12 am.

Where to watch Koffee With Karan 8 online?

Ranveer and Deepika’s Koffee With Karan episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

What to expect from the episode?

In the promo released earlier this week, Karan has promised a firecracker of an episode! The host, who introduced them as Bollywood royalty in the promo, hosts a Rapid Fire Round and Games round. “Kya hi ho raha hai duniya mein, Karan kaale kapde pehen raha hai. Game pahle aa raha hai. Rapid Fire baad mein ho raha. Kya hi ho raha hai?” Ranveer said in the video.

Karan Johar also brought back Rocky Randhawa into the picture and asked Deepika, “Would you ever consider dating Rocky Randhawa?” in the promo. Deepika replied, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.”

The episode is expected to explore Ranveer and Deepika’s love story, their marriage, and a lot more.

Speaking about the new season, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan – and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and alot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8”.