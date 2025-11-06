Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 To Kick Off With Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen’s Saptapadi | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 23:20 IST

The 31st Kolkata International Film Festival begins today with ‘Saptapadi’ as the opening film.

Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 To Kick Off With Ritwik Ghatak’s Saptapadi

Cinema lovers in Kolkata are in for a treat as the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) kicks off today, November 6, at the Dhono Dhanya Auditorium. The week-long event, inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will bring together a rich blend of Indian and international films under one theme – “Where Cinema Connects The World.”

The festival will open with a screening of ‘Saptapadi’ (1961), the timeless Bengali classic starring Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen. This year’s KIFF also marks a special tribute to legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak on his birth centenary, with six restored versions of his films – including Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, and Subarnarekha – set to be screened across various theatres from November 7 to 13.

The festival, known for its blend of heritage and global cinema, will feature 215 films from 39 countries, including 185 full-length features and 30 short films. Viewers will get to experience cinema in 18 Indian languages and 30 foreign languages, with screenings of films in regional dialects like Konkani, Tulu, Boro, and Santali.

This year’s focus country is Poland, which will have a dedicated Polish Focus section showcasing 19 acclaimed films along with a special exhibition of Polish film posters.

The Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture will feature a rare conversation between veteran filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Anup Singh on Ritwik Ghatak’s influence on cinema. Meanwhile, Cine Adda, titled ‘Gane Gaane Cinema’ by the Chief Minister herself, will celebrate music and culture in cinema.

The opening ceremony promises glamour and nostalgia, with guests like Sharmila Tagore, Sujoy Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ramesh Sippy expected to attend. The event will be hosted by June Malya and Parambrata Chatterjee, with a dance performance by Dona Ganguly and a ceremonial lamp lighting by former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

As the city gears up for seven days of world cinema, KIFF 2025 continues to stand as one of India’s most anticipated film festivals — uniting filmmakers, cinephiles, and legends under one screen.

First Published: November 06, 2025, 15:43 IST