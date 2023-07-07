শুক্রবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead; Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Sequel Soon?

news wrap july 7


Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on July 6. Sharman Joshi hints 3 Idiots 2.

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on July 6. Sharman Joshi hints 3 Idiots 2.

Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday. Sharman Joshi hinted at a sequel of 3 Idiots.

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun passed away on Thursday, July 6. Reportedly, she was found dead in her bathroom just minutes before her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir.

For More: Korean Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead In Bathroom Minutes Before Her Performance

Sharman Joshi has once again shared an update on the sequel of his, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan starrer 3 Idiots. In a recent interview, Sharman Joshi, who played the role of Raju in 3 Idiots, shared that the director Rajkumar Hirani has already discussed some ideas about the story of the film. He also added that Hirani does not want to comprise on the quality of the plot and therefore they all hope that the sequel will happen soon.

For More: 3 Idiots 2 Coming Soon? Raju Aka Sharman Joshi Shares Big Update On Aamir Khan Starrer

The anticipation around Gadar 2 is at its peak, since the teaser of the film has come out. Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 cult blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in leading roles. The film is all set to bring back the iconic duo and eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. Director-producer Anil Sharma shares his thoughts on his bond with the leading lady of Gadar 2, their collaboration on the original film was highly successful, and now they are set to recreate the magic with Gadar 2, bringing back the iconic characters and their eternal love story.

For More: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Reacts To Fallout Reports With Ameesha Patel: ‘We Don’t Want…’

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, July 7, which also happens to be her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary.

For More: Saira Banu Makes Instagram Debut, Remembers Her ‘Kohinoor’ Dilip Kumar In First Post

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Friday to wish his ‘wife for life’ Mira Rajput a happy anniversary. The couple, dressed in white, can be seen sharing a passionate lip kiss in the sweet photo taken during a vacation. The couple got married on July 7, 2015 and are celebrating their eighth anniversary today.

For More: Shahid Kapoor Shares a Passionate Kiss With Mira Kapoor As He Wishes Wife ‘Happy Anniversary’

