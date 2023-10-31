মঙ্গলবার , ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kriti Sanon And Punit Malhotra Spotted At Bandra Hotspot; Dating Or Collaborating?

অক্টোবর ৩১, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Kriti Sanon and Punit Malhotra spotted in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon is basking in her national award win for Mimi, which she shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti Sanon is basking in her national award win for “Mimi,” which she shared with Alia Bhatt for “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” In her upcoming projects, she will star in “The Crew” alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Rajkummar Rao. That apart, she has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor set to release in February next year. Excitingly, she recently revealed her debut as a producer with the mystery thriller “Do Patti,” marking her reunion with Kajol after eight years since “Dilwale.”

Amid all the busy schedule, Kriti was spotted in Mumbai’s hotspot, a restaurant in Bandra with director Punit Malhotra. For the night out, Kriti opted for a pretty floral dress in orange and white. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a pair of dainty earrings. She complimented the look with a pair of white strappy sandals. Punit, on the other hand, rocked an all-black look in a black pullover paired with a pair of matching denims. They smiled and posed for the paps are they entered the restaurant.

A source close to News18 said that Kriti has shot for an ad for Dharmatic, the digital content company by Dharma Productions, and got together for dinner after the ad shoot, which has been directed by Punit.

Punit Malhotra made his directorial debut with I Hate Luv Storys (2010) starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan. His second film was Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) starring Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan.In 2019 he directed Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Punit continues to direct ad films and music videos.

Meanwhile, reports are circulating about the casting for Farhan Akhtar’s “Don 3,” with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Sources say discussions have started with Kriti Sanon for the female lead, and she’s interested. However, it’s just the initial talk, with more to follow, as the film is still in the scripting stage at Excel Entertainment.

Source link

