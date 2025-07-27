Kriti Sanon Birthday: Actress Net Worth, Best Films And 5 Stunning Fashion Moments | Movies News

Last Updated: July 27, 2025, 07:20 IST

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: From National Award-winning roles to luxury brands and head-turning style, Kriti’s journey in Bollywood is a blend of talent, ambition and elegance.

Kriti Sanon turns 35 today, on July 27, 2025. (Image: kritisanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon Birthday: Kriti Sanon is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. With her dedication and hard work over the years, she has carved a place for herself in the film industry. For over a decade, Kriti has been winning hearts with her captivating performances and charming screen presence. As the actress turns a year older on July 27, let’s take a look at her journey and upcoming projects.

Kriti Sanon’s Net Worth

As per CNBC TV 18 reports, Kriti Sanon’s net worth stands at around Rs 82 crore as of 2024.

While most of her net worth comes from her acting career, she also owns successful businesses and is involved in various brand endorsements and campaigns, including Fossil, Bata, Whirlpool, Vivel, Titan, Amul Ice Cream, and others.

She also owns multiple brands like Ms. Taken, The Tribe, Hyphen, and a production company named Blue Butterfly Films.

Among her assets, Kriti owns a luxurious three-bedroom house in Juhu and some of the best luxury cars, including an SUV Audi Q7, a Mercedes Benz E-class, and a BMW 3-Series.

Top Movies of Kriti Sanon

Mimi: Mimi is the remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The story follows Kriti Sanon’s character, who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Kriti won the National Award for the Best Actress at the 69th National Film Festival for her portrayal of Mimi. Do Patti: Produced under Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti stars Kriti in dual roles as twins. The film follows a police officer’s (played by Kajol) troubled ordeals with a couple where the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses her husband of attempting murder, revealing the rivalry and bond between the twins. Crew: Crew follows three airhostesses as they become involved in a gold smuggling operation. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu alongside Kriti Sanon. Luka Chuppi: Set in Mathura, the story follows a television reporter who lives with his intern, but chaos follows when their traditional family assumes them to be married. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Up next Kriti Sanon is set to appear in Anand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush. The film is expected to delve into the themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to release on November 28, 2025.

Kriti Sanon’s Top 5 Looks That Define Elegance

Kriti Sanon stuns in the deep rust-red outfit featuring a structured silhouette with broad shoulders—giving the outfit an edgy yet elegant charm.

Kriti Sanon’s IIFA look featuring an ivory ensemble exudes regal charm and traditional elegance. The buttoned jacket dress paired with heavily embellished jewellery takes the look to the next level.

Kriti showcases elegance in this lime green sheer saree. With defined makeup and statement earrings, she perfectly put together the whole look.

Kriti nails power dressing in this black full-sleeved sheer dress. The ensemble-styled gold accessories and leather boots exude utmost sophistication and edge.

Kriti channels traditional elegance in this red saree, paired with a same-coloured high-neck blouse. Her sleek black hair and minimal jewellery highlight the richness of her attire.

Here’s wishing Kriti Sanon a very Happy Birthday!

Nibandh Vinod Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with 26 years of experience, specializing in covering events, festivals, and driving SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Nibandh works closely with a young te…Read More Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with 26 years of experience, specializing in covering events, festivals, and driving SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Nibandh works closely with a young te… Read More

view comments

First Published:

News movies Kriti Sanon Birthday: Actress Net Worth, Best Films And 5 Stunning Fashion Moments