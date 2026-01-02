Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Box Office Pressure: ‘Everything Is Not In Our Hands’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 12:16 IST

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Box Office Pressure: ‘Everything Is Not In Our Hands’

Kriti Sanon is currently one of the most bankable actresses. She has been enjoying the success of Tere Ishk Mein. The actress is all set to mark a major milestone in her career with the release of her 20th Hindi film, Cocktail 2. Recently, in an interview, she was seen discussing the same topic and also revealed the box office pressure.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about the box office pressure and also mentioned Cocktail 2. “Cocktail 2 has a very different audience from TIM. All you can do is work hard, and with all your honesty. You need to give every film your best. Everything beyond that is not in our hands, because there are so many other factors that affect the fate of a film at the box office. So I don’t want to take that pressure. I don’t give that pressure to my filmmakers too. Rather, I just enjoy the process. I am excited,” she was quoted saying.

The much-anticipated sequel to Cocktail 2 has taken a big step forward. A new report suggests that the makers have locked a tentative release window in 2026. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has generated strong buzz with BTS photos, and this latest update has further excited fans. According to a report in Movie Reviews, the makers of the film are planning to release film in the third quarter of 2026. The post on X reads, “#Cocktail2 is eyeing 3rd quarter of 2026. #RashmikaMandanna #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon starrer shooting is in full swing across National and International location, directed by Homi Adajania. Movie is said to be considered for Aug to Oct 2026 release.”

What Kirti Sanon said about the film

Speaking about Cocktail 2, the Mimi actress said she was looking for a film that wasn’t as heavy as her recent release. “Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com,” she shared. She added, “Yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different.” To this, the podcast host pointed out that even the actors are different. Kriti nodded and continued, saying that everything has changed except the vibe of the film, Maddock Films, and director Homi Adajania.

About her last film Tere Ishk Mein

The film follows the story of Shankar, a passionate and unpredictable young man who falls deeply in love with Mukti. Their romance blossoms during college, but Mukti ultimately chooses to marry someone else. The film delves into their intense, turbulent, and unpredictable world, portraying a love story that defies logic, time, and fate. The film also marks Dhanush’s long-awaited return to Hindi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut nearly a decade ago with Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa. His second collaboration with the filmmaker, Atrangi Re, was released on OTT in 2021.

