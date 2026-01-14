বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
Kriti Sanon Says She’ll ‘Never Give Away’ Nupur Sanon, Welcomes ‘Brother’ Stebin Ben To Family | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Kriti Sanon got emotional as sister Nupur married Stebin Ben, sharing heartfelt wedding photos and a touching note welcoming him to the family.

Kriti Sanon shares emotional moments from sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to Stebin Ben.

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, tied the knot with longtime partner Stebin Ben in a dreamy wedding celebration held in Udaipur. The couple exchanged vows over two days, January 10 and 11, following both Christian and Hindu traditions, surrounded by close friends and family. Their wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded reception for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nupur and Stebin, who dated for several years before making their relationship official, kept their celebrations intimate yet elegant. Pictures from the ceremonies showcased the couple’s joyous moments, traditional rituals, and heartfelt emotions, quickly going viral on social media.

Among the most touching highlights of the wedding was Kriti Sanon’s emotional reaction. The actress, who was visibly overwhelmed during the ceremonies, later poured her heart out in a deeply personal Instagram post, sharing stunning pictures of her “baby sister” on her big day.

Kriti Sanon’s Heartfelt Note For Her ‘Jaan’

Sharing her emotions, Kriti wrote, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

She went on to welcome Stebin Ben into the Sanon family, revealing how close he already was to them. “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.. @stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me.”

Blessing the newlyweds, Kriti added, “Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories.”

She concluded her note on a bittersweet yet loving note, writing, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really ‘Giving her away’, so Welcome to the Sanon family. P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now..Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back!”

Kriti attended the ceremonies with her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon and was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Celebrities including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also present to bless the couple.

First Published:

January 14, 2026, 23:22 IST

