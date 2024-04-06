Kriti Sanon Says There Is No Unity In Bollywood: ‘Don’t Know How Many Are Happy When A Film Does Well’

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Crew. Amid the film’s success, Kriti opened up about how there is a lack of unity in Bollywood. Kriti expressed that Bollywood would be a different place if people all supported each other.

In a chat with Zoom TV, Kriti said, “We will be somewhere else if we start uniting and start supporting each other. Genuinely supporting and genuinely feeling good… Not doing it for the heck of it, just being there, clapping and applauding for each other. It’s just going to be much nicer, happier and a much more successful place.” She added, “I don’t see that unity so much here. I don’t know how many people are genuinely happy when a film does well but I think that’s changing a little bit. At least, I am hoping.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew opened to a warm response from the masses upon its release last week. The film, over its first weekend, performed significantly well and concluded its first weekend in India with a collection of Rs 32.60 crore. However, on its first Monday, the film witnessed a 60 per cent drop in its collection, and the downward trend persisted with its earnings further decreasing from Tuesday to Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted a total of Rs 3 crore on Day 7 of its release.

Crew, the all-female lead film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, has managed to earn Rs 43.75 crore in India till its seventh day. On the other hand, its worldwide collection stands at Rs 82 crore so far. Notably, the film witnessed a smooth landing at the box office with a collection of Rs 62.53 crore worldwide.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti. The narrative of the film witnesses the three leads stumbling upon a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. What unfolds after they decide to steal the gold amidst the backdrop of their airline Kohinoor facing bankruptcy, forms the basic plot of the film.