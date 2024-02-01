Kriti Sanon Tells Her Bodyguard ‘Arey Chodo’ As He Stops a Fan From Taking Selfie With Her | Watch

Kriti Sanon is widely loved by the audience and there is a reason behind it. She is not just an amazing actress but also a humble star. On Wednesday, Kriti was snapped outside the sets of Indian Idol in Mumbai when a fan tried taking a selfie with her. While the actress’ bodyguard stopped the fan, Kriti intervened and obliged the fan with a picture.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Kriti was seen walking outside the sets of Indian Idol in Mumbai’s film city when a fan approached her and asked for a selfie. However, Kriti’s bodyguard stopped the fan and pulled him from behind. The actress noticed this and asked the security personnel to stop. “Arey chodo,” she said as she then obliged the fan with a selfie. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans reacted to it and praised Kriti Sanon. “My girl has a golden heart,” one of the fans wrote. Another user called her “so kind”. “Nice gesture,” a third comment read.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The film marked their second collaboration after their debut together in Heropanti. Ganapath had an underwhelming run at the box office. Last year, Kriti also received the Best Actress National Award for her role in Mimi.

Currently, Kriti is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The trailer of the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead, was released recently. It opened with Shahid and Kriti’s romantic moments and had several scenes of the two flirting with each other. It revealed how Shahid introduced Kriti to his family, unaware of the fact that the lady he has fallen in love with, is a robot.

Besides Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti also has The Crew in her pipeline which also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.