Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi’s Toxic Air: ‘It’s Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done’ | Bollywood News

বিনোদন

Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi's Toxic Air: 'It's Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done'

  রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi's Toxic Air: 'It's Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done'


Kriti Sanon highlights Delhi’s severe air pollution during Teri Ishk Mein promotions, praises Dhanush, and notes the film reunites him with Aanand L. Rai, releasing November 28.

Kriti Sanon Calls Out Delhi’s Deteriorating Air Quality At Film Event: ‘It’s Getting Worse And Worse’.

Kriti Sanon Calls Out Delhi’s Deteriorating Air Quality At Film Event: ‘It’s Getting Worse And Worse’.

Kriti Sanon used her visit to the capital for the promotions of Teri Ishk Mein to highlight what has become an annual crisis for Delhi, dangerously rising air pollution. With the city’s Air Quality Index touching an alarming 471 on Sunday, the actress pulled attention back to the severity of the situation while addressing the media.

Sanon, who grew up in Delhi, did not hold back while speaking about how drastically the city’s air has deteriorated over the years. “I don’t think saying anything will help. It (pollution) is getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know what it used to be earlier, and it is getting worse. Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won’t be able to see each other standing next to us,” she said at the press event.

Her comments came shortly after she returned from performing at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s sangeet in Udaipur, making the contrast between the two cities’ air conditions even more noticeable.

During the interaction, Sanon also spoke about her experience working with Dhanush in the upcoming film, praising his approach to performance and filmmaking. “I believe he has a very strong grasp of his craft. He’s very nuanced; he has also directed a lot of films, bringing a wealth of experience and understanding to scenes and how they will translate on screen,” she said.

Teri Ishk Mein, positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, reunites Dhanush with director Aanand L. Rai. The new film is scheduled to release on November 28. It is backed by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with a script by Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. A.R. Rahman has composed the music, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

November 23, 2025, 10:04 IST

Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi's Toxic Air: 'It's Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done'
