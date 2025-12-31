Kriti Sanon’s Final 2025 Post With Kabir Bahia Goes Viral As She Manifests ‘Cocktail’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 23:55 IST

Kriti Sanon wrapped up 2025 with a reflective post, sharing a rare photo with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia and manifesting clarity and calm for 2026.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are rumoured to be dating for a while now.

Kriti Sanon bid an emotional farewell to 2025 with a deeply personal Instagram post, offering fans a glimpse into her journey of growth, love and quiet resilience over the past year. The actor shared a carousel of photos and videos capturing defining moments from 2025, including a rare ‘light and shadow’ picture with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia that quickly grabbed attention online.

In the post, Kriti reflected on the lessons the year taught her, spoke about her professional milestones, and shared what she hopes to manifest in 2026. From films and fitness to family and self-growth, the actor summed up the year as one of introspection and intention.

Kriti Sanon’s last post of 2025

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a heartfelt note alongside her pictures. She wrote, “And it’s a Goodbye 2025! This year taught me that growth isn’t loud it’s quiet, consistent, and deeply personal. I lived stories that challenged me, paused when I needed to breathe, and learned that rest is as important as resilience. Between the chaos and the calm, I found gratitude for the lessons, the love, and the people who feel like home. ❤❤ Ending this chapter softer, stronger, and more intentional… carrying it all forward with faith and a full heart.❤.”

Among the standout moments was a monochrome ‘light and shadow’ photograph featuring Kriti with Kabir Bahia. On the image, the actor wrote, “All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow.” The subtle post fuelled fresh speculation about their relationship, even as Kriti continued to keep things understated.

She also shared warm moments with her pet dog and sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti hinted at an exciting year ahead for her family, as Nupur is set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in 2026.

Reflecting on films, purpose and manifesting 2026

In the final slide, Kriti opened up about her personal and professional growth through a reflective note. She wrote, “This year reminded me that growth isn’t loud, it’s consistent. It’s showing up even when no one’s clapping, doing the work on the quiet days, trusting the process, and still choosing joy. I got to live stories that challenged me and stretched me. Tere Ishk Mein will stay with me for a long time. Thank you for all the love. Hyphen evolved this year: stretched. shifted, and grew into something stronger and more intentional.”

Kriti also spoke about stepping into a new role beyond films, adding, “Started my journey as UNFPA’s honorary ambassador for gender equality, which I’m really looking forward to! Grateful for all the light. lessons and moments with my loved ones.. Grateful for this beautiful thing called LIFE! Manifesting a “Cocktail” of things for the year ahead: clarity, courage. creativity, calm and a little magic.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Cocktail 2, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, making her manifestation for the year ahead all the more fitting.

