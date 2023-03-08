বুধবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৩শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kriti Sanon’s Friends Once Told Her ‘Actor Banne Ke Baad Shaadi Nahi Hoti’; Said ‘Was A Little Shocked…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
kriti sanon 2 1


Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 19:58 IST

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada.

Kriti Sanon, in her recent interview, talked about prejudices against the film industry and said she was told that female actors don’t get to marry anyone.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved stars in showbiz currently. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, and her body of work has been quite impressive. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014, has proved her mettle as an actor and has been a part of various movies such as Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and more recently in Bhediya and Shehzada. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that people have a negative perception of showbiz. She talked about the prejudices she faced when she was foraying into the film industry.

The actress was asked if she’s ever been told that the industry wasn’t for her. She told Pinkvilla, “Of course bola hai (I’ve been told). Not only because of where I come from. I don’t think that was always the thing. But ye duniya ka perception hi bohot alag tha. Alag as in, bohot positive perception nahi tha. Like glamorous hai, aachi duniya nahi hai, aache log nahi hai, actors banne ke baad shaadi nahi hoti hai (The world has a different perception about showbiz and it isn’t very positive. They think it’s glamourous and not a good place to be in, with not so good people. Some think you cannot get married after becoming an actor).

“A few of my age group friends also said this ‘you know you don’t get married, no one wants to marry an actress.’ These were conversations that were going on. It was not something I took seriously, I laughed it off. In fact, there was a part of me, that was a little shocked at like my generation people can also talk like that,” Kriti added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon recently shared the screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

bhawna
Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinemRead More



