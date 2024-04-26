Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional As Govinda Attends Sister Arti’s Wedding, Says ‘Wo Dil Ki Baat Hai’

Krushna Abhishek was “so happy” to see his uncle, actor Govinda, at his sister Arti Singh’s wedding reception, which took place in Mumbai on Thursday. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in a feud with Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah for the past eight years. So it came as a big surprise when Govinda arrived at his niece’s wedding bash with Dipak Chauhan.

Govinda looked dapper in black bandhgala as he made a grand entry to the reception. He greeted paparazzi with a flying kiss. However, he avoided posing and directly headed inside the venue. Reacting to Govinda’s presence at his sister’s wedding celebrations, Krushna told Instant Bollywood, “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui. I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai.”

Why did Govinda and Krushna Abhishek fight?

Govinda and Krushna’s fight apparently started in 2016 when the former was making his comeback with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jassos and doing promotional appearances on reality shows and talk shows. He was also seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina instead of the rival ‘Comedy Nights Live’, which was hosted by Krushna.

Govinda didn’t turn up on Krushna’s show because he was upset with the latter’s “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai (I have kept Govinda as my uncle)” comment that Krushna had made on his show. “I tried to reason with him saying that it wasn’t in bad taste. It wasn’t derogatory at all,” Krushna had clarified at the time in an interview with Times of India.

Things became worse after Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, made a controversial tweet about “people who dance for money”. Govinda’s wife Sunita felt that Kashmera was taking a jibe at her actor-husband.

“About six months ago, on Krushna’s insistence, Govinda and I went on his show (The Drama Company)… All was well until Kashmera had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance. She referred to us as ‘people who dance for money’ in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business. Almost every Bollywood celebrity charges for appearances on TV shows. Plus, she is not the one who paid us. I don’t know if she has deleted that post now, but most of our relatives and family friends read it back then. Krushna claims that the post was meant for his sister Arti, but how come it was put up soon after we appeared on his show,” an infuriated Sunita had told Times of India in 2018.