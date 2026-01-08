Krystle Dsouza Calls Ranveer Singh’s Energy ‘Infectious’ After Working With Him | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 14:46 IST

Krystle Dsouza has shared insights about her time working on Dhurandhar and her experience collaborating with Ranveer Singh and Ayesha Khan.

Krystle Dsouza stirred speculation about appearing as a spy in the sequel. (Photo Credit: X)

As Dhurandhar completes a successful month in theatres, Krystle Dsouza is soaking in the love pouring in for her dance number, Shararat. The actor, who featured in the song, describes the response as nothing short of overwhelming and deeply fulfilling for her creative journey.

Reflecting on the appreciation, Krystle shared, “The love has been overwhelming. Dance is something I enjoy, but I had never done a full-fledged dance number before, especially on such a large platform and for a film of this scale. It tested me as a performer.”

She added that the positive reception reaffirmed her belief in embracing creative risks, even when they feel daunting.

Choosing Growth Over Screen Time

Krystle explained to Hindustan Times that her decision to take on Shararat was driven by artistic growth rather than the length of her role. She believes that after spending several years in the industry, it becomes essential to challenge oneself continually and step beyond comfort zones.

Sharing her mindset, she said, “After spending several years in the industry, it becomes important to constantly challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. That’s when I felt this was something I should take up as an actor, even if it wasn’t much screen time, but I knew it would leave a mark.”

She also admitted that being part of a big-budget film in a limited yet highly visible format initially brought some anxiety. However, the experience turned out to be immensely enjoyable, making the leap worthwhile.

Working with Ranveer Singh

Talking about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Krystle credited the actor for elevating the overall experience. She noted that his energy on set made everyone feel comfortable and enthusiastic.

“Ranveer brings a very different, positive energy and makes everyone around him feel comfortable,” she shared, adding, “His energy is infectious, and his aura is very energetic. Working alongside an actor like him is a wholesome experience in itself, and shaking a leg with him on stage will always be one of my favourite moments, as it will stay with me.”

On Industry Stereotypes and New Opportunities

Having worked across television, films and digital platforms, Krystle acknowledged that the industry often tends to stereotype actors. However, she remains firm in her belief that good work transcends formats.

“The industry can be quick to place actors in brackets, but I’ve always believed that good work speaks for itself, regardless of the format,” she said, adding that the success of Shararat has sparked new conversations and opportunities, which she finds encouraging.

Comparisons, Praise and Humbling Feedback

While the song became a chartbuster, it also led to comparisons between performers, especially with co-star Ayesha Khan. Addressing this, Krystle maintained a balanced perspective.

“Whenever two performers are part of the same song, comparisons are bound to happen,” she said, adding that she genuinely enjoyed performing and found the feedback motivating. She also shared that some viewers compared her performance to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dil Mera Muft Ka, calling it an extremely humbling experience.

She talked about the Tamannaah drama and Missed Opportunities

Speaking candidly to IANS, Krystle reflected on destiny and opportunities, saying, “What’s meant to be, will be.” She praised Tamannaah for her talent and beauty, acknowledging how certain opportunities align when they are meant to.

She shared, “I had no idea about all this, but I mean, she’s amazing, she’s beautiful, nd she’s so good at what she does. More power to her, you know, what’s written in someone’s destiny, they receive.”

Will Krystle Return in Dhurandhar 2?

When asked about her possible involvement in the sequel, Krystle playfully fueled speculation. Speaking to Galatta, she teased, “Well, well… I mean, not a bad idea. Batate hai, batate hai. Jaldi,” and added humorously, “Spy ka kaam hota hai cheezein chhupake rakhna.”

Despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actor. The second installment is slated for an Eid 2026 release.

First Published: January 08, 2026, 14:46 IST

News movies bollywood Krystle Dsouza Calls Ranveer Singh’s Energy ‘Infectious’ After Working With Him