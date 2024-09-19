Krystle Dsouza On Nia Sharma, Colour Shaming, Quitting TV, Crush On Fardeen Khan | Exclusive | N18V

Krystle Dsouza was recently seen opposite Fardeen Khan on JioCinema’s Visfot, which marks her second feature film after ‘Chehre’. In a tell-all exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, she talks about facing discrimination as a TV actor, the struggle of shedding the image of a bahu-beti and her only condition when it comes to returning to fiction TV. She also discusses her equation with Ektaa R Kapoor and Nia Sharma, her friend and neighbour who she says is also her hype-girl. Krystle further spills the beans on how she was shamed for being brown skinned and was told to try out a bizarre trick to get fair. Watch the full interview right here.