বিনোদন

Kumar Sanu Files Rs 30 Lakh Defamation Case After Ex-Wife Alleges He Mistreated Her During Pregnancy | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kumar Sanu takes legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, seeking Rs 30 lakh for alleged defamatory statements in viral interviews.

Singer Kumar Sanu has sent a legal notice to his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya after she accused him of neglecting her during pregnancy and depriving their children of basic care.

Renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu has filed a defamation case against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in the Bombay High Court. The singer is seeking Rs 30 lakh in compensation, as well as the removal of interviews in which Bhattacharya allegedly made defamatory remarks. The case was heard on December 17, 2025.

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya finalised their divorce in 2001. They share a son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, who gained public attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. The petition was filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, who is also a former Bigg Boss 17 participant.

Allegations and Legal Action

According to the petition, Bhattacharya gave interviews to entertainment platforms such as Viral Bhayani and Film Window in which she accused Sanu of mistreating her during pregnancy. She reportedly claimed he starved her, locked her in the kitchen, denied her milk and medical care, and even pursued court proceedings while she was expecting.

Bhattacharya also allegedly accused Sanu of having multiple affairs and neglecting his family during their marriage.

The interviews went viral on social media in September 2025, prompting Sanu to take legal action. Advocate Sana Raees Khan stated that the remarks violate consent terms recorded during their divorce proceedings at the Bandra Family Court on February 9, 2001, which included a clause preventing either party from making allegations against the other in the future.

Reputational Harm and Legal Notice

The defamation plea argues that the statements have caused significant reputational harm and mental distress to Kumar Sanu. A legal notice was sent to Bhattacharya and the media portals on September 27, warning of criminal prosecution if the interviews were not taken down. The notice highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, stating, “Our client emphasises the grave nature of the defamatory statements made by you and the serious legal consequences that may follow if immediate remedial action is not taken. You have alleged, inter alia, that Our Client failed to provide you food during pregnancy and that his family members are ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘uncultured’ and have even questioned the adoption process that Our Client undertook. These derogatory remarks have created false impressions within social and professional circles among neighbours and in potential business opportunities, resulting in substantial monetary and reputational loss.”

December 18, 2025, 02:28 IST

