সোমবার , ২৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১১ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan Step Out With Daughter Inaaya To Play Holi With Friends, Watch

মার্চ ২৫, ২০২৪ ১:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: March 25, 2024, 12:59 IST

Kunal Kemmu along with his family were spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya were spotted celebrating Holi in town.

The most vibrant time of the year has finally arrived. The festival of colours has painted Instagram in innumerable hues, thanks to B-town stars. Today afternoon, Kunal Kemmu along with his family were also seen celebrating the vibrant day with much needed love. He along with his wife Soha Ali Khan stepped out with daughter Inaaya to play Holi with friends. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

While Kunal looked dapper in a black shirt, Soha on the other hand looked pretty in a white kurta with colours sprinkled on it. Inaaya on the other hand looked the cutest in purple. As the dhol surrounded them, the trio stepped inside their car.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu is basking on the success of his recently released film Madgaon Express. The film revolves around three friends who go on a vacation to Goa, only to find their epic vacation plan turns into a nightmare. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead. It also features Nora Fatehi in a key role.

News18 Showsha gave the film a 4-star rating and wrote, “Madgaon Express is something that we’ve never seen before and thank god for that. In fact, it’s even tough to slot it into a certain genre. The film is whacky, loud and chaotic and unapologetically revels in its own eccentricities.”

“The characters are all oddballs and you wouldn’t want to encounter most of them in real life. It almost feels like Kunal chose to tell a tale without adhering to any set structures of storytelling and yet there’s a method to the madness. It’s so all over the place and such an incredible hodgepodge of so many things that you can’t help but burst out into peals of laughter every now and then, and that’s Madgaon Express’ biggest win,” the review added.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

