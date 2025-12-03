বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sarah Paulson Earns Walk Of Fame Star, Reflects On Her Dreams, Struggles & Love For Julia Roberts ‘Women’s hockey at breaking point’: Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress to LA 2028 | Hockey News Aamir Khan Productions Announces Vir Das’ Directorial Happy Patel, Drops Promo Video | Bollywood News Shubman Gill all set to play T20Is vs South Africa | Cricket News অস্থিমজ্জা প্রতিস্থাপনের অনুমতি পেল আজগর আলী হাসপাতাল Kunal Kemmu Leads Netflix’s Single Papa, Blending Comedy And Chaos In A Heartfelt Parenting Story Heavily-trolled Harshit Rana knows his only currency is consistent performance | Cricket News বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad কুয়েটে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা ১৫ জানুয়ারি Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kunal Kemmu Leads Netflix’s Single Papa, Blending Comedy And Chaos In A Heartfelt Parenting Story

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Kunal Kemmu Leads Netflix’s Single Papa, Blending Comedy And Chaos In A Heartfelt Parenting Story




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sarah Paulson Earns Walk Of Fame Star, Reflects On Her Dreams, Struggles & Love For Julia Roberts

Sarah Paulson Earns Walk Of Fame Star, Reflects On Her Dreams, Struggles & Love For Julia Roberts

Aamir Khan Productions Announces Vir Das’ Directorial Happy Patel, Drops Promo Video | Bollywood News

Aamir Khan Productions Announces Vir Das’ Directorial Happy Patel, Drops Promo Video | Bollywood News

বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News

Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection

Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ১৯ দেশে অভিবাসন কার্যক্রম সম্পূর্ণ বন্ধের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ১৯ দেশে অভিবাসন কার্যক্রম সম্পূর্ণ বন্ধের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST