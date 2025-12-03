Kunal Kemmu Leads Netflix’s Single Papa, Blending Comedy And Chaos In A Heartfelt Parenting Story

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming family comedy Single Papa, a hilarious yet heartwarming series that introduces audiences to Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old lovable man-child. (Image: Netflix India)

For Gaurav, adulting means letting his mom buy his underwear and relying on pocket money from his dad. But his carefree life takes a shocking turn when he announces to his boisterous Indian family that he’s adopting a baby. (Image: Netflix India)

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as executive producer, Single Papa is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani. The show is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner. (Image: Netflix India)

The trailer offers a glimpse into Gaurav’s chaotic yet heartfelt journey as he juggles baby bottles and bad decisions. From fumbling with diapers, dodging unsolicited advice, to convincing his stunned parents that this isn’t a prank, the series promises humour, sensitivity, and unapologetic desi drama. (Image: Netflix India)

Headlined by Kunal Kemmu, the ensemble cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee, and Isha Talwar. Together, they bring to life a story that is equal parts funny and full of warmth. (Image: Netflix India)

At its core, the show asks: Will Gaurav realise that fatherhood comes with challenges of its own? And with his eccentric family in tow, will the journey be as absurd as it is heartwarming? (Image: Netflix India)

Kunal Kemmu, who plays Gaurav, shared, “This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Gaurav is flawed, funny, and fiercely loving — just like so many real-life single parents. The warmth of every character makes this show truly special.” (Image: Netflix India)

Prajakta Koli, as Gaurav’s sister Namrata, added, “Single Papa shows what a perfectly imperfect Indian family looks like — noisy, dramatic, loving, and always there for each other. The sibling banter with Kunal felt natural and fun. It’s the perfect show to binge-watch with family.” (Image: Netflix India)

Neha Dhupia, who plays Romilla Nehra, said, “As a parent myself, I was touched by how honestly the show portrays the chaos and tenderness of family life. Parenting is never perfect, and this series captures that beautifully with humour and heart.” (Image: Netflix India)