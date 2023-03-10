Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar To Join The Cast Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

With its intense drama running high, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s plot always finds a way to make viewers glued to their TV screens. The ongoing story revolves around Sai staying at the Chavan house in order to win Vinayak’s heart, while Pakhi is concerned about Virat’s growing closeness to Sai. The producers, however, are apparently working on an intriguing twist for the upcoming episodes, which could include introducing Sai’s potential new love interest. Rumour had it that Dheeraj Dhoopar, who starred in Kundali Bhagya, will play the new guy in Sai’s life in the much-acclaimed TV show.

However, according to a report on India Forums, Dheeraj Dhoopar will not be making an entry on the show. The show’s creators are looking to add a jealousy angle to the show, for which they will introduce a new character. The producers are reportedly planning to cast a well-known actor as Sai’s love interest in the show, but Dheeraj will not be involved. Dheeraj and the producers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have yet to respond to the ongoing rumours.

A few months ago, there were rumours that Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir would appear on the show alongside Ayesha Singh. However, the actor later denied it. He revealed that he was never approached for the role.

The most recent episode depicts Virat inebriated during the Holi celebrations. He consumes bhaang and appears to not remember a thing because he has been acting as if Sai is his wife. He first put colour on her forehead, followed by a grah pravesh as he dragged her to the kitchen. He now requests that Sai prepare something for him. It also shows Pakhi getting furious about the entire incident. In the latest precap, Pakhi is seen lashing out at Sai and claims that since it is her kitchen and her husband, she will cook whatever he desires. Virat comes to Sai’s aid, calling her ‘biwi’. He lashes out at Pakhi and refers to Sai as his wife. He questions Sai on why she allows Pakhi to refer to him as her husband.

Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on October 5, 2020. The serial stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma as the three main characters. The show is co-financed by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, and it can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar.

