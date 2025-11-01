শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals She Didn't Take Alimony After Divorces, Says Women Should Marry Men With Money

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals She Didn’t Take Alimony After Divorces, Says Women Should Marry Men With Money | Television News


Last Updated:

Kunickaa Sadanand said that she struggled hard to raise her kids on her own dime.

Kunickaa Sadanand got candid about her personal life.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 saw actor Kunickaa Sadanand open up about her personal life in a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestants Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri. Kunickaa spoke about the importance of financial security for every woman before committing to marriage or any love relationship. Kunickaa stated that every woman should ensure her partner’s financial stability and background before leaping into love or marriage.

Citing her own example, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant shared that in both her divorces, she did not ask for any alimony. Instead, she only requested full custody of her children as part of the divorce agreement. While she stood by her decision, Kunickaa admitted that the journey afterwards was not easy. She revealed that she raised her children single-handedly and did not seek any financial support or help from anybody, and how that later took a toll on her mental health.

Remembering her life’s difficult times, Sadanand shared how even fulfilling her children’s basic demands had become a challenge for her. The veteran actress revealed that there were times when her children would ask for something as meagre as a cycle, but she did not have the money to buy it back then. Despite the financial hardships, she made sure that her children grew up with love, care and dignity and lived a happy life, if not a luxurious one.

The actress added that while their lifestyle wasn’t luxurious, she worked tirelessly to ensure that her children never felt unloved. In one of the previous episodes, the actress shared that she was just 20 years old when she filed for divorce and went through a nine-year-long custody battle for her son. She mentioned how she would balance professional commitments in Mumbai while simultaneously travelling to Delhi to attend court hearings.

She said that the period was one of the most challenging phases of her life. Kunickaa recalled how the turning point came when her son himself requested that either she or her ex-husband withdraw the case because the prolonged conflict was affecting his studies and mental well-being.

The candid exchange between the two contestants has taken audiences by surprise.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

November 01, 2025, 08:30 IST

