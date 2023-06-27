Kusha Kapila, Zorawar Ahluwalia Split; Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar Loses Leg In Horrific Accident

Kusha Kapila announces her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She took to her Instagram and shared the news of her divorce. Sharing a statement, she revealed that the now-former couple wanted different things and decided to part ways. She informed fans that it has been a while since they parted ways and added that she will continue to co-parent their dog Maya with Zorawar.

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar has lost one of his legs in a gruesome accident. The actor who was at the cusp of making his acting debut was reportedly involved in a bike accident that occurred on June 24 at Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Bengaluru. The actor was rushed to the hospital but doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee in order to save his life. If reports were to be believed, he was working on a film titled Ratham and another project with Priya Prakash Varrier.

It was earlier reported that Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will rejoin the cast of Prabhas’ Project K by August of this year. The report suggested that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. Now the makers have confirmed the same with an official announcement. And with that, the budget of the project has also gone up.

Fans can’t get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s adorable couple moments on social media. Whether it’s their public appearances or family gatherings, the duo always manages to set major relationship goals. And yesterday, to ring in beau Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday eve, ladylove Malaika, looking beautiful in a white and red maxi, was spotted at his apartment. A rainy night in Mumbai couldn’t dampen her spirits as she made her way to Arjun’s apartment at night. Arjun’s sister Anshula was also spotted a little later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the White House. He was welcomed with a special song performance by the musical group Penn Masala. They performed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the same. He has now reacted to the video.

