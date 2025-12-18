বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kyle Maclachlan Says Team Has Done ‘Amazing’ Job On Fallout Season 2: ‘We Are In Good Hands’ | Hollywood News দৌলতপুরে রাতের আঁধারে সার পাচারের সময় কৃষকদের হাতে গাড়িসহ আটক IND vs SA: Has any international match been abandoned without a ball bowled due to fog before the Lucknow T20I? | Cricket News How 3 Bollywood Songs Shot On Ruined Sets Became Iconic ‘Ghar wapsi hai meri’: Ravi Bishnoi looking to form deadly combo with Ravindra Jadeja at Rajasthan Royals | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News সমকামীদের মধ্যে বাড়ছে এইডস, শনাক্তের বাইরের রোগীরা সংক্রমণ ছড়াচ্ছে বেশি From 1973 To 2002, Six Bollywood Films Told The Story Of Three Brothers ‘Sold three sacks of wheat to watch the match’: Fans heartbroken as India–South Africa 4th T20I abandoned due to ‘excessive fog’ | Cricket News From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News গাজায় যুদ্ধ শুরুর পর থেকে ৬১ ইসরায়েলি সেনার আত্মহত্যা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kyle Maclachlan Says Team Has Done ‘Amazing’ Job On Fallout Season 2: ‘We Are In Good Hands’ | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Kyle Maclachlan Says Team Has Done ‘Amazing’ Job On Fallout Season 2: ‘We Are In Good Hands’ | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Long before playing Hank Maclean in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout, Kyle MacLachlan made his mark as Paul Atreides in David Lynch’s Dune, released in 1984.

Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kyle MacLachlan has a rare kind of sci-fi legacy that spans generations. Long before audiences saw him as Hank Maclean in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout, he had already made his mark as Paul Atreides in David Lynch’s Dune, released in 1984. As Fallout’s much-awaited second season has finally premiered, the actor opened up on the show, learnings from Dune and their impact on the gaming world.

Season 1 of Fallout did what many once thought impossible, it cracked the code of video game adaptations. For years, the industry believed games simply couldn’t translate to screen. Then came the Prime Video series and suddenly the conversation changed. Naturally, that success has brought expectations soaring for season 2.

When asked if the pressure feels heavier this time around, MacLachlan told Hindustan Times, “We are in such good hands with our creators, writers, and the people involved, who are quite serious about creating an environment that fans will recognise and hopefully be able to experience and enjoy.”

He added, “I know they felt an obligation and pressure to do it, you know, to do it as best as possible. I think they’ve done an amazing job.”

From Dune To Fallout Season 2

When Dune was released four decades ago, there was no social media dissecting every frame and discussing every aspect. When asked the difference between Dune and Fallout, he replied, “There was a built-in audience for it and there was an expectation for what Dune was going to be, recognising early on that it was absolutely impossible in a movie to tell that story.”

Speaking about Fallout’s importance in expanding the video game Universe, he said, “I was hearing stories that there was an 80% increase in people playing the game after the series came out, and that’s just like a huge number of people came to the game because of what they saw that we did on show.”

Fallout Season 2 Cast And Release Date

Fallout season 2 reunites the original cast, including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moisés Arias and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The new season premiered on Prime Video on December 17, 2025, with weekly episodes set to release until February 4, 2026. Since season 1 proved games can work on screen, season 2 has fans excited as they look forward to what the gripping narrative has to offer.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 18, 2025, 11:14 IST

News movies hollywood Kyle Maclachlan Says Team Has Done ‘Amazing’ Job On Fallout Season 2: ‘We Are In Good Hands’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
দৌলতপুরে রাতের আঁধারে সার পাচারের সময় কৃষকদের হাতে গাড়িসহ আটক

দৌলতপুরে রাতের আঁধারে সার পাচারের সময় কৃষকদের হাতে গাড়িসহ আটক

How 3 Bollywood Songs Shot On Ruined Sets Became Iconic

How 3 Bollywood Songs Shot On Ruined Sets Became Iconic

From 1973 To 2002, Six Bollywood Films Told The Story Of Three Brothers

From 1973 To 2002, Six Bollywood Films Told The Story Of Three Brothers

গাজায় যুদ্ধ শুরুর পর থেকে ৬১ ইসরায়েলি সেনার আত্মহত্যা

গাজায় যুদ্ধ শুরুর পর থেকে ৬১ ইসরায়েলি সেনার আত্মহত্যা

Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: ‘My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes’ | Hollywood News

Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: ‘My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes’ | Hollywood News

What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News

What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST