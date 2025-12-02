‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch

In a recent conversation that has unsettled many in the entertainment fraternity, a well-known television face, famed for her steely on-screen presence, opened up about the private anguish she has carried since childhood. Her confession, raw and unguarded, peeled back decades of silence surrounding domestic abuse, parental conflict, and the pressures that pushed her into show business long before she was ready. (News18 Hindi)

The actor in question is Jaya Bhattacharya, familiar to millions for her formidable negative role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the character earned her recognition for grit and intensity, Bhattacharya’s real story is far removed from the strength she portrayed on screen. (News18 Hindi)

Recalling her early years, Bhattacharya revealed that her mother routinely subjected her to violent beatings, sometimes with a whip, sometimes a rolling pin, at other times with tongs or shoes. “I have been beaten with a hunter, rolling pin, tongs, shoes, everything,” she said, admitting that the constant brutality hardened her and provoked self-destructive tendencies. (News18 Hindi)

The hostility stemmed from more than just anger. Bhattacharya described her parents’ marriage as “toxic”, marred by intense bitterness. When a daughter was born instead of the son the family had longed for, she said she was made to feel like a burden from the very beginning. (News18 Hindi)

Despite the turmoil, Bhattacharya shared that she remained emotionally close to her father, who, she believes, tried to counterbalance the suffocating environment at home. But the fracture with her mother remained unhealed for years, leaving behind wounds that shaped her personality and outlook well into adulthood. Her difficult childhood, she said, taught her what not to become, someone who judges too quickly or fails to support their own child. (News18 Hindi)

Bhattacharya never dreamt of acting. Her aspirations lay in dance and music, arts she hoped to pursue with discipline and joy. But her family had other plans. She recounted one incident when her father woke her at dawn, insisting she accompany him to a shoot after a telefilm offer landed at her doorstep. She resisted, but the pressure was relentless. That shoot marked her entry into an industry she never intended to join. (News18 Hindi)

The actor also disclosed a harrowing experience from her teenage years. At 17 or 18, a director’s associate began visiting her home frequently with ulterior motives. Only later did she learn the man had links to organised crime. The encounter, she said, was her first brush with the casting couch, an experience that shook her deeply at an already vulnerable age. (News18 Hindi)

Despite the storms, at home and within the industry, Bhattacharya’s career has endured. Her performances across television and OTT platforms continue to draw appreciation. Most recently, she appeared in the latest season of Delhi Crime, led by Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah. (News18 Hindi)