মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad ‘Not for me to clarify’: Temba Bavuma plays down Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ remark; calls for more Tests against India | Cricket News Vicky Kaushal Says THIS When Asked To Reveal Baby Boy’s Name, Calls Fatherhood ‘Most Grounding Moment’ | Bollywood News Hardik Pandya’s blazing 77* powers Baroda to record chase; fan breaks security cordon to take selfie – Watch | Cricket News সিংগাইরে শারফিন হত্যা: প্রধান আসামি রউফুল মিরপুর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad Amal Mallik Calls Himself ‘Kabir Singh’ Of Music: ‘If You Google My Name, Controversy Will Appear’ | Television News খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসা নিরাপত্তায় যুক্ত হলো এসএসএফ ‘Tough to let Faf du Plessis go’: Delhi Capitals back youth over experience as Kumble flags key top-order fix before IPL auction | Cricket News Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

Vicky Kaushal Says THIS When Asked To Reveal Baby Boy’s Name, Calls Fatherhood ‘Most Grounding Moment’ | Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal Says THIS When Asked To Reveal Baby Boy’s Name, Calls Fatherhood ‘Most Grounding Moment’ | Bollywood News

সিংগাইরে শারফিন হত্যা: প্রধান আসামি রউফুল মিরপুর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

সিংগাইরে শারফিন হত্যা: প্রধান আসামি রউফুল মিরপুর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

Amal Mallik Calls Himself ‘Kabir Singh’ Of Music: ‘If You Google My Name, Controversy Will Appear’ | Television News

Amal Mallik Calls Himself ‘Kabir Singh’ Of Music: ‘If You Google My Name, Controversy Will Appear’ | Television News

খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসা নিরাপত্তায় যুক্ত হলো এসএসএফ

খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসা নিরাপত্তায় যুক্ত হলো এসএসএফ

Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News

Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST