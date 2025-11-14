Lady Gaga Opens Up About Mental Health: ‘I Did A Star Is Born On Lithium’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 12:44 IST

Lady Gaga also shared her thoughts on motherhood in the interview and said that being a mom is the thing she wants the most.

Lady Gaga recently made a startling revelation, sharing that she was taking lithium to manage her mental health while filming A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. The disclosure has surprised many, as the Bad Romance singer has never previously spoken publicly about any diagnosis.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Gaga said, “I did A Star Is Born on lithium.” While the film was being made and even after it wrapped, Gaga was still performing on her Joanne World Tour. In February 2018, she cancelled the rest of the tour and later shared that she had turned to psychiatric care. She spoke about a conversation with her sister, who told her that she no longer recognised the sister she used to know. After which, Gaga cancelled the tour.

‘I Needed To Take A Break’: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga said, “There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything; I completely crashed. It was really scary.” She also opened up about a time when she felt hopeless about her recovery. She added, “I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go.”

Lady Gaga’s Take On Motherhood

Gaga opened up about motherhood and shared that being a mom is what she wants the most in life. Talking about her beau, Michael Polansky, she added, “And he is gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that.”

As per Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are planning to get married soon. Polansky said to the media portal, “We don’t want a really big wedding but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not gonna change much.”

The couple is quite open about their relationship on social media. Back in September, Lady Gaga had shared a sweet birthday wish for Michael and mentioned how grateful she is for the day he came into her life. She wrote, “This is my favourite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.”

On Mayhem

Lady Gaga’s album Mayhem, released earlier this year, has been embraced by fans and critics alike. Reflecting on the project, she said that she could only have created Mayhem because of the decade of experience behind her. She explained that the album would have been completely different if she had never become a jazz singer or if she had not made Artpop, thus noting that those artistic chapters shaped what the record eventually became.

