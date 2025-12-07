Lakshya Begins Raj Mehta’s Next Romantic Drama Lag Ja Gale, Pic Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 19:52 IST

A fan shared a photo on his X handle and mentioned that film has gone into floors. As reported the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Lakshya has officially begun shooting for filmmaker Raj Mehta’s upcoming romantic drama Lag Ja Gale. The actor shared the first picture, and it has already taken social media by storm. As reported, the film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Well, the makers have not issued any official confirmation till now.

A fan shared a photo on his X handle and mentioned that the film has gone into floors. Lakshya also took to his Instagram stories and shared photo of clapboard with Lag Ja Gale. He also wrote, “Shubh Aarambh” in Hindi. Filmfare also mentioned that Raj Mehta will be directing the film. Earlier, Mid-Day reported that the upcoming film has been tentatively titled Lag Jaa Gale and is expected to on floors over the weekend. “The pre-production is done, and Raj is ready to call action. Over the weekend, the cast and crew will kick off the shoot in Mumbai, which will be a 20-day schedule,” the source mentioned. The report also suggests that Janhvi has been finalised as the female lead for the film.

Lakshya has also started shooting for Chanda Mera Dil with Ananya Panday. The film details have not been shared. But earlier during announcement, two posters were shared which immediately went viral.

Tiger Shroff’s work

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 4. Directed by A Harsha and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fourth chapter of the Baaghi franchise is packed with high-octane fighting sequences, raw intensity and explosive set pieces. The gritty and blood-soaked action spectacle features Tiger Shroff in his most savage avatar. Apart from him, the film brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors like Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye in significant roles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who join forces to make their ex-partners, Vikram (Rohit Saraf) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), jealous as the latter prepare to get married. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sunny and Tulsi begin to develop feelings for each other, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings. It marks Varun and Janhvi’s second project together after Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama, Bawaal. She also has Peddi with Ram Charan. It was recently reported that her film with Jr NTR, Devara, has been shelved. Well, nothing has been confirmed till now.

