Lalu Prasad Son Scandal: প্রথমে মাখো মাখো ছবি পোস্ট…এবার লালু প্রসাদের ছেলের জবাব, ‘আমায় কেউ আটকাতে পারবে না’

VIDEO | Patna: Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) visits Anushka Yadav amid the ongoing family and party disownment controversy. Here’s what he says:

“We share a family relation, which is why I am here to meet her (Anushka Yadav). Of course, no one can stop me… pic.twitter.com/3eiVj0SbIp

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025