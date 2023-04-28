Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Citadel Actress

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU BIRTHDAY: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has captured the hearts of millions with her exceptional acting abilities. She has established herself as one of the most prominent actors in the film industry, with a career spanning over a decade. Samantha began her journey as a model and quickly gained recognition for her debut in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave.

She has since appeared in numerous movies such as Janatha Garage (2016), Oh Baby (2019), and The Family Man (2021). She has also expanded her horizons by making her mark in the Bollywood industry. Samantha’s dedication to her craft and undeniable talent has made her an icon in the entertainment industry.

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday, let us visit her latest and upcoming releases:

Latest Movies

Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead role of Shakuntala in the period drama film directed by Gunasekhar, which is based on the legendary Sanskrit play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film portrays the story of Shakuntala, a young and intelligent woman who falls in love with King Dushyanta. Samantha’s portrayal of Shakuntala is a defining role in her career, showcasing her exceptional talent as an actress. Along with Samantha, the film also stars Dev Mohan and Mohan Babu in the lead roles.

Yashoda

Directed by Haresh Narayan and K Hari Shankar, the film follows the story of a pregnant woman who discovers that the facility she’s in, housing surrogate mothers, is not what it seems. The movie features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles, and promises to be a thrilling and suspenseful ride for the audience.

The Family Man 2

In her debut in the Hindi film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a remarkable performance as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel, in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2. Directed by Krishna D.K., the series also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in leading roles. Samantha’s portrayal of the nuanced and multi-layered character of Raji received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising her intensity and emotional depth in the role. The series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a gripping and action-packed thriller.

Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa witnessed a special appearance by Samantha. She performed on the song named Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. The song was a big hit and the fans praised Samantha for her bold performance.

Upcoming Movies

Citadel: India

This drama series is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Citadel India will feature Varun Dhawan, Apporva Arora, Shruti Seth, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The team is currently at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London.

Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to play the role of a Kashmiri girl in the upcoming film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir and his relationship with the Kashmiri girl. Alongside Samantha, the movie will also star Vijay Deverakonda and Murli Sharma in the lead roles. This project marks a new collaboration between Samantha and Shiva Nirvana, who previously worked together on the film Majili.

Chennai Story

This Philip John directorial seems to be about the journey of a man finding his estranged father, with a visit to his homeland. The movie will star Samantha, Nimmi Harasgama, and Viveik Kalra in the lead roles.

We wish Samantha a very Happy Birthday!

