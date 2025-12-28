Latest OTT Releases You Will Love

Baahubali – The Epic: SS Rajamouli’s iconic two-part saga—The Beginning and The Conclusion—has been remastered and re-edited into a single, seamless 3-hour 43-minute cinematic experience. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, Baahubali – The Epic lets fans witness Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali’s journey for justice in one spectacular sitting. Streaming on Netflix from December 25, 2025, this epic edition offers a visually stunning experience for fans who previously enjoyed the story in two parts.. (Image: Netflix)

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an obsessive romantic thriller featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a politician’s son whose dangerous obsession with movie star Ada Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa) ignites a high-stakes game of love, power, and obsession. Streaming on ZEE5 from December 26, 2025.

Stranger Things 5 (Part II): The thrilling conclusion of the cultural phenomenon is here. In Stranger Things Season 5 (Part II), Eleven and the Hawkins crew face their ultimate battle against Vecna. With world-threatening stakes, this 3.5-hour finale delivers an emotional, intense end to a generation-defining saga. Streaming on Netflix from December 26, 2025.

Revolver Rita: Starring Keerthy Suresh, Revolver Rita is a Tamil action-comedy following Rita, whose quiet life in Pondicherry turns chaotic when her family gets caught in gang violence. Using wit and courage, she fights to protect her loved ones. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, streaming on Netflix from December 26, 2025. (Image: IMDb)

Paradise: Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage and presented by Mani Ratnam, Paradise stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. A couple’s 5th-anniversary trip to crisis-hit Sri Lanka exposes personal conflicts amid the country’s turmoil, exploring privilege, trauma, and the fragility of relationships. Streaming on Netflix from December 24, 2025. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Ullozhukku: The National Award-winning drama Ullozhukku (Undercurrent) arrives on Netflix. Starring powerhouse actors Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film explores a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law confronting buried family secrets amid mourning. Streaming on Netflix from December 26, 2025. (Image: IMDb)

Cover-Up: A gripping documentary spotlighting the career of Seymour Hersh, one of America’s most renowned investigative journalists. Using his personal notes and documents, it chronicles his exposes, from the My Lai massacre to the Abu Ghraib scandal, revealing truths the powerful sought to hide. Streaming on Netflix from December 26, 2025. (Image: Netflix)