রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘A True Pinch-Me Moment’: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Awe After Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan At Delhi Concert | Bollywood News নাগরপুরে বৈশাখী টেলিভিশনের ২১তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে বিজিবির অভিযানে ১জন আটক Shaheen Afridi smashed for 19 in an over, limps off injured as BBL nightmare continues | Cricket News Latest OTT Releases You Will Love Ashes: Joe Root joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli in elite list; becomes 9th batter to achieve this feat | Cricket News Prithviraj Sukumaran To Appear In Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi? Reports Hint At Cameo Role | Malayalam-cinema News দুই মামলায় জামিন পেলেন এনসিপি নেতা আখতার হোসেন Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Bollywood News Virat Kohli’s next match for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy: All you need to know | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Latest OTT Releases You Will Love

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Latest OTT Releases You Will Love




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘A True Pinch-Me Moment’: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Awe After Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan At Delhi Concert | Bollywood News

‘A True Pinch-Me Moment’: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Awe After Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan At Delhi Concert | Bollywood News

নাগরপুরে বৈশাখী টেলিভিশনের ২১তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

নাগরপুরে বৈশাখী টেলিভিশনের ২১তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে বিজিবির অভিযানে ১জন আটক

দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে বিজিবির অভিযানে ১জন আটক

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Appear In Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi? Reports Hint At Cameo Role | Malayalam-cinema News

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Appear In Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi? Reports Hint At Cameo Role | Malayalam-cinema News

দুই মামলায় জামিন পেলেন এনসিপি নেতা আখতার হোসেন

দুই মামলায় জামিন পেলেন এনসিপি নেতা আখতার হোসেন

Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Bollywood News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST