Laughs And Thrills Combined: 5 Hindi Action-comedies Perfect For Family and Friends

Over the years, Bollywood has gifted us with numerous cinematic gems that provide complete entertainment for the entire family. These films not only tickle our funny bones but also keep us on the edge of our seats, eagerly anticipating the twists and turn that lie ahead. Let’s have a look at these 5 comedy-action films that can be watched with both family and friends-

Fanaa:

The film stars Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and was released in 2006. The film is a romantic thriller, directed by Kunal Kohli. The movie is famous for its songs, story and dialogues and gained the tag of a superhit movie. Aamir Khan and Kajol took the audience on an emotional roller coaster with their performances. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bunty Aur Babli:

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, this crime comedy movie was released in 2005. It was directed by Shaad Ali. Abhishek and Rani played the titular roles of a con artist duo, under the sights of the DCP played by Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s songs were a superhit along with the film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video as well.

Phir Hera Pheri:

Deemed as a cult classic by many, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. It was released in 2006. This film is directed by Neeraj Vora and is a sequel to Hera Pheri (2000). The cast made the audience laugh with their antics and the film became a hit. Many of the scenes and dialogues from the movie are used today as memes and trolls on the internet.

Dhoom:

One of the biggest films of 2004, this film kept the audience on the edges of their seats with its action sequences. The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol. It was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. The film was a super hit and was the start of a very successful action franchise followed by Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013). The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Wanted:

This Salman Khan starrer film was a blockbuster hit in 2009. It is considered the beginning of Salman Khan’s undisputed reign in Bollywood in terms of box office. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the audience loved the action and the character of Radhe who stood against injustice. We get to witness Salman Khan’s star power through this film. The songs and dialogues of this film became immensely famous. The film also stars Ayesha Takia, Mahesh Manjrekar and Prakash Raj.